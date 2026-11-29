Musk Enraged As Iran Reportedly Used Starlink To Steer Drone Attacks On US Troops

Iran used SpaceX's Starlink to help run drone attacks on US forces early in the war, and at least two SpaceX executives have been fired over the misuse, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Elon Musk was enraged when he learned of it, the paper said.

According to the Post, a classified update that Central Command gave Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer described Iranian forces using Starlink to direct their units and steer one-way attack drones, in place of their regular military communications.

Elon Musk was fuming. It was the first week in March, and the United States and Israel had begun bombing Iran. In retaliation, Tehran was launching salvos of ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military bases across the Middle East. Early that week, Musk was enraged to learn about two unauthorized uses of his satellite internet service. Iran, his team concluded, was exploiting Starlink to wage its military campaign against U.S. forces, according to two people familiar with the internal company discussions.

Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson disputed the paper trail: "We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report" to the defense secretary's office on the subject, she said, declining to say whether Iran had used Starlink at all. Central Command would not discuss it either. SpaceX and Musk have not commented.

On the war's first day, an Iranian drone hit a tactical operations center at Kuwait's Port Shuaiba on March 1, killing six American soldiers. The Post could not establish whether Starlink played a part, and the Pentagon has not released its investigation; a whistleblower has since told 60 Minutes that Army leaders ignored warnings about the site's defenses.

The same day, Musk posted on X that it is a "violation of commercial Starlink terms of service to use the terminal for weapons systems."

The paper did not establish how Iran got the terminals. Until recently, a credit card was generally enough to sign up for Starlink, and a terminal activated in one country could work in another, the paper reported. Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Quds Force have long used front companies to buy Western goods, and switching off terminals inside Iran would also cut off the dissidents who rely on them.

"Either they shut down service completely over the country, which means that even the dissidents cannot use it, or they leave the service... which means the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] can potentially use it in their weapon systems," a satellite industry executive told The Washington Post.

"Internet and social media is the only way for Iranians to voice what's happening inside the country," said Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute think tank.

Russia ran the same play in Ukraine, smuggling terminals onto the battlefield. SpaceX cut off unregistered dishes there in February at Kiev's request, and Ukraine regained ground afterward.

Then, in October, Musk throttled Ukraine's own Starlink and Starshield terminals, saying Kiev had broken the terms of service by using them for offensive strikes, as we reported at the time.