Musk Torches USAID As "A Scam" And "A Ball Of Worms" While Mike Lee Calls It "A Deadly Cancer On Humanity"

Elon Musk spent Saturday into the small hours of Sunday hammering USAID on X, calling the shuttered agency "a scam" and writing that "anything that seemed even remotely good was transferred to the State Department."

USAID was a scam. Anything that seemed even remotely good was transferred to the State Department. https://t.co/m73vzE3G9Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2026

Two minutes later, at 1:51 a.m. Eastern, he went further: "USAID is responsible for a vast number of deaths due to their regime change operations, particularly in Ukraine."

USAID is responsible for a vast number of deaths due to their regime change operations, particularly in Ukraine https://t.co/fbqoBQbBOA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2026

Utah Sen. Mike Lee was right behind him. Answering Musk's one-word verdict on a chart of the agency's top recipient countries, "Money-laundering," Lee wrote that USAID "did a few good things to hide a whole lot of horrible things." "It was a slush fund for the far left," he added.

USAID:



It did a few good things to hide a whole lot of horrible things.



It was a slush fund for the far left. https://t.co/NAGVHmzDtm — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 29, 2026

Lee posted on into the night: "You can't hate USAID enough," then "USAID must never be funded again. Ever." Under Musk's Ukraine post, he called the agency "a deadly cancer on humanity."

USAID is a deadly cancer on humanity https://t.co/s1lZGOlO3h — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 29, 2026

Musk had opened Saturday afternoon on Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt's case that USAID "and other foreign aid scams are the biggest money laundering operations in US history." "USAID was a regime change operation for global homogenization," Musk wrote, adding that whatever parts of it "vaguely seemed like they might actually help people are still being funded via the State Department."

USAID was a regime change operation for global homogenization.



Whatever parts of it that vaguely seemed like they might actually help people are still being funded via the State Department. https://t.co/tXkvewwDMZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2026

An hour later came "Follow the money: USAID bought thousands of journalists with your taxpayer dollars!" Lee had the answer for why so little of this has made the papers: "Hence the lack of enthusiasm among journalists for reporting on USAID's status as a slush fund supporting leftists in the U.S. and around the world?"

Hence the lack of enthusiasm among journalists for reporting on USAID's status as a slush fund supporting leftists in the U.S. and around the world? https://t.co/nKo9ZUPr2q — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 29, 2026

Musk also put a bullseye on Spencer Pratt's take on the agency's name: the "AID" makes people think it's "medicine & food for starving peasants, when it was actually subversion, propaganda, and NGO money laundering."

The pile-on comes five days after the administration dumped 248 internal USAID files onto the agency's website: memos, emails and briefings on the Biden-era agency's work with Meta, YouTube and Google to police what it called disinformation. As we reported Saturday, the files also show the agency bankrolling progressive causes around the world.

Democrats want some of the files pulled: in a Nov. 25 letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and acting USAID Administrator Bill Woolf, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrats on the Senate and House foreign affairs committees, urged them to "immediately remove any files containing PII and sensitive information" from USAID.gov, calling the release "cherry-picked documents" whose "selective publishing ... serves no purpose other than to sow disinformation."

Schmitt's answer, on Friday: "No way. It's time to end the grift."

Democrats are now running scared that all the USAID corruption is coming to light.



Their response...



"We urge you to immediately remove this information..."



No way. It's time to end the grift. The foreign policy establishment has had their way for too long. It's a powerful... pic.twitter.com/B6aSfmCBbs — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 27, 2026

On the other side, journalist Josh Rogin wrote Friday that the "wholesale and sudden" dismantling of USAID "caused hundreds of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths," and that "those people deserve justice and accountability."

The wholesale and sudden dismanting of USAID left millions in need and caused hundreds of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths. Those people deserve justice and accountability. https://t.co/4L0apxyRjO — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) November 27, 2026

Musk's DOGE took the agency apart in early 2025, and the foreign aid work that survived moved under the State Department that July. At 3:45 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, Musk signed off with his verdict: "USAID was a ball of worms."