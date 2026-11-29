The Biggest Money In The World Is Quietly Buying The Gold Crash

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

One of the things I am constantly looking for in this market is the spot where precious metals are going to bottom as part of a broader equity market selloff and begin to sniff out the inevitable monetary policy response that I believe will eventually send them soaring.

As my subscribers know, my thesis for the better part of the last year has been that gold and silver would not be immune to the deleveraging event I expected to take place in equities. In fact, I expected some fairly violent drawdowns in both metals before the next leg of what I believe is a much larger secular bull market. We have now gotten some massive drawdowns in both metals. As of Wednesday:

Gold is down approximately 18–19% YTD and roughly 35–37% from its highs.

Silver is down approximately 42% YTD and roughly 65–67% from its highs.

The trick, of course, is figuring out when the metals stop trading on the liquidation event taking place in the present and start trading on the monetary policy response coming in the future.

On Wednesday morning, as gold was getting absolutely hammered and approaching the $3,500 level, I started to think we were getting into territory where it made sense to consider that a bottom may be getting closer. I put out a note to subscribers reminding them exactly what I was looking for: precious metals beginning to firm up while the equity indices continue to come under pressure.

Immediately after putting out that note, I reached out to my friend Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, and told him I wanted to get him on for an interview. The gold miner ETF was trading around $68 at the time of my note on Wednesday and by the close of today’s session was trading at $79. Between a half session on Wednesday and a half day today, the GDX is up about 15%. Wild timing.

I wanted to know not only what Andy was seeing from a technical standpoint, but also what was happening behind the scenes in the physical market.

Were people panicking and selling their bullion, or were lower prices finally bringing buyers out of the woodwork? Andy was kind enough to take some time out of his Thanksgiving weekend to join me, and we wound up having a fascinating conversation that went well beyond the price action of the last several days.

Here’s some of what we discussed:

The miners may be signaling a bottom. Andy noticed that mining shares began moving higher on Wednesday roughly 20 to 30 minutes before the underlying metals reversed. He views this as a potentially significant indication that sophisticated money is beginning to reposition.

Physical demand is finally roaring back. After a prolonged period of retail selling and depressed premiums, Andy said buyers have returned aggressively over the last couple of weeks. He compared the sudden resurgence in demand to what he witnessed during the regional banking crisis of 2023. Previously issued sovereign-minted coins are becoming increasingly difficult to source, and premiums are beginning to rise again.

The extraordinary amount of physical metal being delivered on COMEX. Andy walked me through what he believes is one of the most underreported stories in the precious metals market: large financial players increasingly standing for physical delivery rather than simply rolling or closing their futures contracts. He estimates that the combined dollar value of gold and silver deliveries this year has exceeded $100 billion.

How margin hikes helped engineer the enormous drawdown in silver. We discussed the mechanics of the CME’s margin increases earlier this year, how they forced leveraged traders to liquidate positions, and how they simultaneously wreaked havoc on the ability of refiners and dealers to hedge their inventory. Interestingly, Andy believes the latest round of margin hikes could wind up putting pressure on leveraged shorts rather than longs.

Whether the U.S. Treasury is quietly accumulating precious metals. Andy laid out his admittedly speculative thesis that the Exchange Stabilization Fund could be using commercial banks as proxies to accumulate physical gold and silver without drawing attention to what it is doing or sending prices substantially higher in the process.

Tether, stablecoins and the future of the Treasury market. We discussed the possibility that stablecoin issuers could become a mechanism for generating structural demand for short-term U.S. Treasuries while using a portion of their interest income to accumulate gold. Andy believes this could ultimately fit into a much larger strategy of financial repression and deliberate dollar devaluation.

The potential remonetization of gold. Andy explained why he has moved away from his original expectation that the BRICS nations would introduce a common currency. Instead, he is focused on the development of interoperable payment systems that allow countries to transact in their own currencies and potentially settle trade imbalances in gold. We also discussed the infrastructure being built in China and Hong Kong to facilitate physical settlement and the use of tokenized gold as collateral.

The possibility of using gold to weaken the dollar and reindustrialize America. We talked about Judy Shelton, the administration’s apparent interest in gold, the possibility of gold-linked long-dated Treasury securities, and whether a substantially higher gold price could be part of an eventual solution to America’s increasingly untenable fiscal situation.

AI, cybersecurity and the argument for owning physical bullion. Toward the end of our conversation, we discussed a reason for owning physical gold and silver that has absolutely nothing to do with their dollar-denominated prices: the increasing vulnerability of a financial system that exists almost entirely in electronic accounting records. Andy cited comments from Polish central bank governor Adam Glapiński about gold’s ability to retain value even in the event of a catastrophic disruption to the global financial system.

As I said to Andy during the interview, I don’t necessarily think you need to understand the precise inner workings of whatever may be taking place behind the scenes in order to position yourself accordingly.

The fiscal situation is deteriorating at an accelerating pace. The Fed remains stuck between an inflationary rock and a deflationary hard place. Central banks continue to accumulate gold. And there are an increasing number of indications that gold could play a more prominent role in the global monetary system going forward.

Meanwhile, even after a roughly 37% drawdown from its highs, gold is still up about 100% over the last five years. I think that is a remarkable piece of perspective that has been lost in the hysteria surrounding the recent selloff.

If equities recover, I think there’s a reasonable chance the metals participate in that recovery. If equities continue to collapse, I think the eventual monetary policy response could be extraordinarily bullish for precious metals, even if we have to endure some additional pain in the interim.

I have no idea whether Wednesday marked the absolute bottom for gold and silver. But I am increasingly comfortable with the idea that we are getting into territory where the risk/reward over the next several years is becoming attractive again.

As I begin putting together my 2027 watch list, I suspect gold miners are going to feature prominently on it.

Finally, as I noted during the interview, Andy is simply someone I have personally done business with, whose perspective I value, and who I thought my subscribers would benefit from hearing from at this particular moment in the market...(WATCH THE FULL HOURLONG INTERVIEW AND DISCUSSION HERE).

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QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. I am long gold, silver and miners.