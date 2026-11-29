Ukraine's Drones Are Now Hunting Russian Ships And Plants Across Five Seas, And Europe Is Getting Nervous

In a little over two weeks, Ukrainian drones have gone after an oil terminal on the White Sea, a Kremlin-linked freighter in the Gulf of Finland, and a Russian warship in a Libyan harbor, as Kiev's long-range campaign against Russia now stretches more than 1,500 miles across at least five seas, by the New York Times' count on Saturday. The targets are the supply lines that arm and fund Moscow's war, and the Kremlin calls it terrorism.

The farthest-flung hit came on Nov. 22, when seven Ukrainian-made naval drones sank the corvette Merkury at the Benghazi naval base, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the ship was one of Russia's newest, commissioned in 2023, and that a Ka-27 helicopter aboard was destroyed along with it. Ukraine also hit the MV Angara, a Russian cargo ship Kyiv says hauled weapons. Zelensky called it "an exemplary Ukrainian operation."

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today - the... pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

Two Libyan navy officers have since died of their wounds, and the eastern Libyan army of Russian ally Khalifa Haftar vowed revenge. The Institute for the Study of War said imagery showed the Merkury had largely sunk, and that the corvette had been escorting Russian cargo ships able to carry military equipment through the Mediterranean, according to Stars and Stripes.

A day earlier, drones struck the Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland as it sailed for Kaliningrad. The freighter caught fire in international waters and drifted into Finnish waters, and Finland's military said Ukraine was likely responsible. The ship's owner, Oboronlogistika, works for Russia's Defense Ministry and helped pull S-300 air-defense systems out of Syria after Bashar Assad fell, per ISW. "Unfortunately, the consequences of Russia's war of aggression are also visible in our region," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

Further north, Ukraine's drone forces commander, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, disclosed on Nov. 20 that the Vitino oil terminal on the White Sea, some 2,000 kilometers north of Ukraine, was among the targets of a Nov. 11 drone raid. Murmansk authorities ordered residents indoors for about two hours that day, though NASA's fire data showed no blaze at the port.

Brovdi's same tally named two strikes deep in Siberia that had never been made public: on the Anozit plant in the Novosibirsk region, which makes the ammonium perchlorate oxidizer used in solid rocket fuel, and on the Altai center in Biysk. The Biysk center produces solid propellant charges for Iskander-M missiles and developed the fuel for the Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The war at home in the Black Sea has gotten far uglier. The two sides struck 317 merchant and other vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov between May and October, up from 74 in the six months before, according to maritime security firm Ambrey, as Reuters reported. In October alone Russia hit 38 vessels and Ukraine five. Two tankers sank off Bulgaria in the space of two days this month.

Then there is the Caspian, where in July Zelensky said Ukraine had hit a ship carrying military cargo from Iran, and Tehran blasted Kiev after an attack on one of its vessels there killed a sailor.

On the night of Nov. 26-27 explosions and a large fire hit near the Yefremov synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region, which Ukraine's General Staff says makes solid rocket propellant, including for Iskander ballistic missiles. The refinery raids have Moscow extending its ban on jet fuel exports, and at times Ukraine has launched more than 1,000 drones into Russia in a single day, per the Times.

The Kremlin has made clear it sees the maritime campaign as a new front.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov turned a warning from President Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte against expanding the war back on Kiev, accusing it of terrorism in the Mediterranean and the Baltic, and Russia's ambassador to Libya, Aydar Aganin, told Russian state media the attacks would not go unanswered. Putin had already said retaliation for the refinery strikes was "inevitable".

Even Ukraine's allies are uneasy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Zelensky this week that the war "must not and cannot spread to the Mediterranean."

For all Kiev's reach, Russia still holds the edge in long-range strikes and is hammering Ukraine's power plants, heating and rail ahead of winter, while Kiev has little defense against ballistic missiles without more American interceptors. Zelensky says the Pentagon is holding up Patriot missiles, and on Wednesday a Russian ballistic missile hit a shopping center in Kiev.