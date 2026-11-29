Watch: Hillary Clinton Gives The Most Mega-Karen Answer Ever On Orbiting Data Centers

Hillary Clinton says the plan to put AI data centers in orbit is "crazy talk," because the hardware could end up "being hit by, you know, asteroids or meteors."

"They're also talking about data centers on, you know, platforms, not just on the moon, but, you know, circulating around up there, being hit by, you know, asteroids or meteors," Clinton says during a podcast episode with Kara Swisher earlier this month that's now going viral. "I mean, this is crazy talk. Half the time, it's just, you know, it's like you imagine these guys sitting around. I don't know if they drink or they, you know, smoke weed or whatever."

For The Record

Philip Johnston is one of "these guys." His startup, Starcloud, flew an Nvidia H100 GPU to orbit in November 2025, and Johnston, its co-founder and CEO, posted the clip with a disclaimer: "For the record, no weed but maybe a little [whiskey glass emoji]."

Hahaha I didn't imagine Hillary Clinton to have such strong views on data centers in space! For the record, no weed but maybe a little 🥃👌🤣🚀 @Starcloud_ pic.twitter.com/v0Jyn8K6va — Philip Johnston (@PhilipJohnston) November 29, 2026

Starcloud has raised $450 million at a $2.3 billion valuation, and it has asked the FCC to let it operate as many as 88,000 satellites as orbital data centers.

On Nov. 25 the FCC cleared SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million "orbital compute modules" for data centers in space, and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin asked the agency in March to approve up to 51,600 satellites in low-Earth orbit for its own orbital computing network, Project Sunrise.

As for the danger Clinton named, astronomer Brian Keating answered her directly: "The odds of a data center in low Earth orbit being hit by an asteroid are lower than the odds of winning the Powerball lottery twice in a row."

Madam Secretary, Astronomer here.



The odds of a data center in low Earth orbit being hit by an asteroid are lower than the odds of winning the Powerball lottery twice in a row. — Prof. Brian Keating (@Briankeating) November 29, 2026

Asked on X how many satellites asteroids have hit and destroyed, Grok said "Zero," and that no Earth-orbiting satellite has ever been confirmed destroyed by one. The closest case it could name was the Olympus-1 satellite in 1993, likely disabled by a Perseid dust particle, a meteoroid rather than an asteroid.

Zero. No Earth-orbiting satellite has ever been confirmed hit and destroyed by an asteroid.



The closest cases involve tiny meteoroids (not asteroids). Olympus-1 in 1993 was likely disabled by a Perseid dust particle that triggered a plasma discharge, exhausting its fuel. NASA... — Grok (@grok) November 29, 2026

Back on the ground, data centers are a fight Clinton's party is about to own. Starting in January, Democratic governors will lead states holding 77% of the 300 gigawatts of data center capacity announced for 2027-2030, including the five largest markets, and most of them campaigned on making the facilities pay their own grid costs.

Last week Clinton called Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang "Supergate." She branded it a national security, corruption, insider trading and market manipulation scandal all at once.

"It's going to be so embarrassing to all these people when this stuff just works," Blake Scholl replied to Johnston. "Usually they're onto the next dumb take by then," Johnston shot back.

Man. It's going to be so embarrassing to all these people when this stuff just works. — Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) November 29, 2026

You'd hope so but usually they're onto the next dumb take by then 🙄 — Philip Johnston (@PhilipJohnston) November 29, 2026

David Duwaer had the last word: "All she's doing is convincing us we avoided an asteroid in 2016."