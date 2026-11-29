"You're On Your Own": Cops Ordered To Abandon ICE Agents Trapped By Angry Mob

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Bodycam footage released by the Long Beach Police Department shows a local officer informing ICE agents they had been ordered to leave the scene while a crowd blocked their vehicles in North Long Beach.

The officer told the federal agents, "We're being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own. I'm sure you're used to it. Good luck." He later added that the instruction came from the watch commander.

The October 17 operation targeted a Mexican national whose criminal history includes a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating partner. The Long Beach Police Department had previously declined an ICE detainer for the man.

"We're being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own. I'm sure you're used to it. Good luck."



That is what a Long Beach police officer told federal immigration agents on bodycam video while leaving them surrounded by an angry mob in California.



The Oct. 17... pic.twitter.com/bdrjJm09SB — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2026

During the arrest, people at the scene blocked ICE vehicles with cars and trash receptacles. DHS said two individuals were arrested for damaging government vehicles; one later escaped after another person opened the vehicle door.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the footage "truly disturbing." He said the agents "were surrounded by an angry mob and being harassed and obstructed just for doing their job and going after dangerous criminals" when local police "were ordered to stand down and stop assisting them, leaving them to fend for themselves."

Mullin added: "This is the end goal of the hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians in California and across the country. They want to see our ICE officers harmed in the line of duty, or worse. But even despite all the attacks, the patriots of ICE are committed to doing their duty and protecting the American people. The Trump Administration will always stand with our ICE officers, and will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first."

The Long Beach Police Department released nearly 20 minutes of body-worn camera video on November 19 after public interest in the incident.

Chief Wally Hebeish stated that officers "remained professional and focused during a rapidly evolving situation" and "complied with local and state law and acted in accordance with department policy."

The department said it responded to an ICE call for assistance involving vehicle vandalism and a person needing medical aid.

Officers located a handcuffed man who was bleeding, transported him to a nearby fire station because the road was blocked, and removed his handcuffs so paramedics could take him to a hospital. They then cleared the street and left the area.

In its official statement, LBPD emphasized that it "does not enforce civil immigration law and does not participate in federal immigration enforcement" under California Senate Bill 54, the Long Beach Values Act, and department policy.

Officers made no immigration-related arrests. Some ICE agents followed police to a secure parking lot at the station and were directed to leave. They were told they could contact dispatch later if they wished to file a vandalism report.

The injured man was Ricardo Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen. Videos that circulated immediately after the incident showed him on the ground yelling that his arm was broken. ICE has described him and others present as anti-ICE agitators who damaged a government vehicle.

Local officials, including Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, criticized the federal agents' tactics at the time. The bodycam release and DHS response have now shifted the focus to the decision by local police to withdraw while the agents remained boxed in.

California's sanctuary framework prohibits local cooperation with civil immigration enforcement. DHS has previously documented the results. Since January 20, 2025, the state has released nearly 24,000 criminal illegal aliens after declining ICE detainers.

Those individuals were associated with more than 81,000 criminal charges or convictions, including 169 homicides, 147 sexual assaults, 1,097 assaults, 1,088 drug trafficking charges and 3,295 burglaries.

Mullin has described the policy as turning California into "a hotbed of illegal alien crime" and said sanctuary politicians "have released nearly 24,000 criminal illegal aliens onto the streets of California to terrorize innocent Americans."

The same pattern continues to appear in a myriad other recent cases. In Santa Ana, an illegal alien was identified after repeatedly exposing himself to women and children in a retail store under California sanctuary rules.

In New York, an illegal alien with 38 prior arrests was released without bail and charged the next day with strangling and sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman.

In Virginia, a Guatemalan national released by the Biden administration now faces multiple felony charges for the rape and abduction of a 12-year-old girl. Local officials in each instance declined or delayed cooperation with ICE.

In Long Beach, the October 17 sequence followed the same logic. Local police had already declined a detainer for a man with a felony domestic-violence charge. When ICE located him and a crowd formed, officers who responded to the emergency call cleared the roadway, handled the medical situation, and then departed on orders from a supervisor. The federal agents were left with the explicit instruction that they were on their own.

Supporters of sanctuary policies argue that local police should not assist federal immigration enforcement and that their role is limited to public safety and medical response.

Critics note that the bodycam shows officers actively withdrawing while agents remained obstructed, and that the prior refusal of the detainer is what placed the operation on a residential street in the first place.

DHS has framed the withdrawal as the predictable outcome of state and local policies that treat cooperation with ICE as optional or prohibited.

The footage continues to circulate. Federal officials have used it to illustrate the practical effect of sanctuary rules on officers conducting targeted arrests of people with serious criminal records.