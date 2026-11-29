Zelensky Offers His "Very Big Compromise"... As Russia Says It Downed Over 1,000 Ukrainian Drones Two Nights Running

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed 1,017 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight into Sunday, the second night in a row it has claimed more than 1,000, over regions stretching from Moscow and Kaluga to Tatarstan, Astrakhan and Crimea.

A day earlier, the ministry claimed it had "intercepted and destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles" over more than a dozen regions in the night into Saturday. Taken together, Moscow says it shot down more than 2,200 Ukrainian drones in two nights.

The same weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev is ready to halt the war where the armies now stand and move to talks, but that he won't sign a US-brokered settlement that leaves Ukraine alone footing the bill.

"We say ceasefire on the contact line. Is it compromise? Of course, very big compromise," Zelensky said in a television interview released Sunday. "We understand that he doesn't want to go out from our land. That's why we say that, okay, let's stop here and go to diplomacy."

Zelensky tells Al Jazeera that Ukraine is ready to stop where it stands and move to diplomacy. He calls a ceasefire along the line of contact a very big compromise and says Putin does not want to leave Ukrainian land.



Russia-Ukraine talks resumed in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and... pic.twitter.com/xuxafgZ265 — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) November 29, 2026

By Moscow's own count, more than 1,000 of the drones, nearly half, have headed for the Moscow region since Friday night. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that 542 drones headed for the region between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, Moscow time. Most were knocked down by Defense Ministry air defenses far from the city, he said, and 105 were shot down on approach to the capital.

Sobyanin's tally for the first night, posted Saturday on Max, the state-backed messenger: "Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on November 27 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on November 28, 462 UAVs were flying toward the Moscow Region. Most of them were neutralized by the Defense Ministry's air defense forces far from the capital. A total of 123 drones were destroyed on approach to Moscow," he wrote.

Flights at Moscow's airports were grounded during Saturday's raid, and restrictions were also put on airports in Kaluga, Penza, Saratov and Tambov.

123 drones shot down while approaching Moscow



"462 drones headed towards the Moscow Oblast. Most of them were neutralized by the Ministry of Defense's air defense forces at a long range. 123 drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.



As... pic.twitter.com/j8zrX66ePQ — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) November 28, 2026

Moscow gave no word on damage around the capital. Kiev, which has not claimed the Moscow raids, named its targets elsewhere: Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Saturday's strikes hit the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Rostov, a pumping station in Samara that links the Druzhba, Ust-Luga and Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk pipelines, and the Nurlino station in Bashkortostan, all more than 1,300 km (807 miles) from the front lines. "The fuel resources that power Russia's war are being systematically depleted," the ministry said.

Overnight into Sunday, Russian Telegram channels reported fires in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan, at the Kapustin Yar missile test range in Astrakhan and at the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Tolyatti, which makes chemical raw materials used in rocket fuel. Kiev has not confirmed those strikes.

Russia hit back at the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

"A critical infrastructure facility has been hit in Kiev," Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote, warning of "disruptions to electricity and water supplies in some parts of the city." Ukraine's air force said 141 of the 162 drones Russia launched since Friday evening were shot down or suppressed, and in Zaporizhzhia regional head Ivan Fedorov said more than 700 Russian drones were fired at the region in a day, killing one person and injuring five.

Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs and 8 missiles against Ukraine in the past week, Zelensky wrote Sunday, accusing Moscow of using the approaching cold to go after energy infrastructure and other critical facilities.

This past week, Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and 8 missiles against Ukraine. The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack energy infrastructure and other critical facilities. They struck... pic.twitter.com/teoI2LgBXo — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 29, 2026

Overnight into Sunday, a Russian strike hit a multi-story apartment building in Odesa, killing at least one woman, according to Zelensky.

"President Trump will be still president. He has quite enough power still and the constitution of the United States," Zelensky said in the interview. "So I hope that he will continue to find some way how to end this war without only the situation when Ukraine has to pay for this because it's not correct."

The nod to Trump's remaining power comes three days after Zelensky said that if no deal is reached he will seek a new military aid package from the Democrat-controlled Congress that takes over in January.

A freeze on the current line is the offer Zelensky has made for more than a year, and Trump's own envoy says Putin has already passed on it. Jared Kushner said in an interview released Nov. 25 that he and Steve Witkoff had pressed Putin for an immediate ceasefire followed by peace talks. "We've been pushing very, very hard for that," Kushner said. "But it doesn't seem that President Putin is interested in that," he added, according to the Kyiv Post.

The US-mediated trilateral round in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10 and 11, the first face-to-face talks between the two sides since February, ended with an agreement to swap prisoners and no movement toward ending the war itself. Kushner has since pitched an Article 5-style American guarantee for Ukraine outside NATO, an idea Moscow called "unacceptable." At the Shenzhen summit with Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin said it is Ukraine that isn't interested in peace.

Earlier in the week Zelensky said the Pentagon was holding up Patriot missiles as Putin bets on breaking Ukraine this winter, and Putin has warned that retaliation for Ukraine's strikes is "inevitable." Russia's leader convened a rare energy commission on the country's "fragile" fuel market, after the drone campaign battered Russia's refineries hard enough that Moscow extended its ban on jet fuel exports.

The raids on Moscow ride on top of a long-range campaign that, as we reported this morning, now spans five seas. Zelensky wants the Crimean Bridge "demolished completely," while Moscow warns that nuclear war is "inching closer."