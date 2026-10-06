Andrew Huberman Predicts A “Scary” New Way Humans Will Radically Alter Their Brains

Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman is predicting a startling future in which humans could undergo gene therapy and use an AI-powered wearable to literally turn up their own motivation.

Huberman laid out the futuristic scenario during an appearance on the "Invest Like the Best" podcast, describing technology that could allow people to genetically modify specific neurons in their brains and later activate them using light or ultrasound.

"This is where we're going to end up," Huberman told host Patrick O'Shaughnessy. "I know it sounds scary."

.@hubermanlab tells @patrick_oshag on @InvestLikeBest that one day you may be able to turn your own motivation up with a one-time gene therapy and a wearable that switches it on.



"I know it sounds scary... If you're somebody who is suffering from severe motivational issues, or... pic.twitter.com/8JYqjvYsR2 — Patrick F. Feeley (@PFFeeley) October 6, 2026

Huberman claimed that the process could begin with an injection containing an engineered virus. Rather than causing an infection, the virus would act as a "vector" carrying genetic material into the brain.

That genetic material could make specific neurons responsive to outside stimulation.

A person could then put on something resembling a baseball cap or wool hat capable of directing light or ultrasound through the skull, according to Huberman. While the stimulus could hit a broader area of the brain, only the genetically targeted neurons would respond.

"You could flicker the light," he explained. "You're going to work through all the different parameters that allow you to turn those neurons from, you know, inactive to active to more active to hyperactive and dial it down."

The most dystopian part is that humans may not even be the ones controlling the switch.

Huberman predicted that artificial intelligence could eventually determine how much stimulation a person needs, potentially increasing activity in certain neural circuits when someone suffering from severe motivational problems needs a boost.

However, the sci-fi technology might not be limited to treating disorders.

Huberman explained to O'Shaughnessy people with otherwise "healthy levels of motivation" could potentially use the same system if they simply "want to ramp it up."

"I know it sounds scary," he said, "but it's absolutely going to happen for the people that want to do it."

Watch the full conversation below.