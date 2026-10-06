Former Sunrise Movement NGO Board Member Abdul El-Sayed Linked To Far-Left Group Whose Leader Now Urges...

Leaders of Sunrise Movement, a far-left climate nonprofit legally classified as a 501(c)(4) organization, said in a recent online meeting that they want to "engage in civil disobedience and get arrested."

The video of the nonprofit's far-left radical leaders was published on X by Karlyn Borysenko, who describes herself as an anti-communist analyst and observer of the far left.

The transcript of remarks by one of Sunrise Movement's leaders is as follows:

What's holding you back from getting involved, right? Like, I would assume that everyone on this call is here because they want to do something, but what's holding you back, right? And what's holding you back from getting more involved than you already are.

And I'll share again for me, right? Like, one thing that's structural for me is like, I really would love to do a direct action. I would love to get arrested doing some good trouble, some civil disobedience, as they say, but I can't. Like structurally, that's just something I can't do. I would love to get arrested, but that would be a bad look.

SUNRISE MOVEMENT LEADER SAYS THEY WANT TO ENGAGE IN CIVIL DISOBEDIANCE AND GET ARRESTED FOLLOW @DrKarlynB ! https://t.co/W0vmFwlmXF — BOT (@ROBO_BOT_00001) October 6, 2026

Now, why would that be a bad look?

For Sunrise specifically, organizing riots and deliberate lawbreaking can jeopardize the nonprofit's tax-exempt status in the Trump era, as a multi-agency task force led by the US Treasury has homed in on these nonprofits for their revolutionary Marxist work.

A New York Post report from late August detailed the Treasury task force that could soon strip tax-exempt status from George Soros' far-left Open Society Foundations, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

One source said Treasury Department officials were "like a dog with a bone" and reckoned that many NGOs and their donor bases could be "on borrowed time."

Publicly available records accessed through Sayari map show the organizational structure and linked entities surrounding Sunrise Movement.

Sunrise Movement Links To The Democratic Machine

The clearest connections are Becca Rast and Abdul El-Sayed.

Via Linkedin:

Scrutiny of NGOs, whether used as foreign subversion networks or to carry out the dirty work of left-wing billionaire foundations waging war against the West, has been in full force this summer.

That may help explain why there were no riots: billionaire foundations, such as the Gates Foundation, are likely afraid of losing their tax-exempt status.

Meanwhile.... Obama.

It is my honor and privilege to announce that President @BarackObama is joining us on the trail in Detroit on Saturday, October 24. Get. Ready. https://t.co/lEXRlxnu7P — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 5, 2026

Read: "The Riots Never Came: Has The Protest Machine Stalled, Or Is It Regrouping."