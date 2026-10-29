New York City Sheds 30,000 Jobs As Restaurants Face Mounting Financial Pressure

It turns out that more suffocating regulation in one of the most aggressively regulated cities in the U.S. is not helpful to businesses...go figure...

In fact, rising operating costs, bureaucratic delays and persistent inflation are putting growing pressure on New York City businesses, with restaurant owners warning that operating in the five boroughs is becoming increasingly difficult, according to MSN/NY Post.

The strain is now showing up in employment figures. A new report from City Comptroller Mark Levine found that New York City's private sector lost approximately 30,000 jobs in August and September, bringing total losses over the past year to roughly 32,000. September accounted for about 23,000 of those cuts, following another 7,400 in August.

The MSN/NY Post piece says that hospitality and finance were among the hardest-hit industries. Restaurants, hotels and other leisure businesses shed 7,700 positions in September despite a relatively strong tourism season. Employment in the sector has declined by 17,000 over the past year, while financial services companies eliminated nearly 6,000 positions in September.

Business owners say the figures reflect an affordability crisis. Sam Musovic, owner of Upper East Side cocktail bar Sojourn Social, said soaring food prices and rent contributed to his decision to close another restaurant last year, eliminating approximately 100 jobs. Musovic, who immigrated from Montenegro and began his career washing dishes, lamented that opportunities to build a successful business in New York are disappearing.

Greenwich Village's Loring Place faced similar pressures, announcing its closure in July after nearly a decade in business. Owner Dan Kluger cited mounting expenses, including electricity bills that climbed from roughly $8,000 per month to more than $14,000, alongside a 38% increase in health insurance costs this year.

Restaurant operators also blame City Hall's permitting process. George Tenedios, who owns nearly two dozen restaurants across the region, said construction approvals now take 10 to 15 weeks, compared with roughly four weeks two years ago. Other operators argue that these delays leave completed establishments unable to open, postponing hiring and adding unnecessary expenses.

The employment decline comes as New Yorkers continue facing elevated living costs. According to Levine, consumer prices have increased 4.5% over the past year, with rents rising more than 5% and energy costs jumping over 21%. The weakness in local hiring also contrasts with an estimated 3% expansion in national GDP during the latest quarter.

The figures could complicate upcoming budget negotiations in Albany, where lawmakers may consider additional taxes to address municipal deficits. While Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged not to raise corporate taxes, Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to advocate higher taxes on wealthy residents. Business groups warn that additional costs could further discourage investment and hiring.

Despite the losses, the city's unemployment rate held steady at 4.8%, while commercial and residential leasing remained strong. Nevertheless, the sharp decline in private-sector employment raises concerns about New York's economic outlook as businesses contend with mounting costs and regulatory obstacles.

Nothing more bureaucracy can't solve right? We're due for another Mamdani task force...