"I'm All Into It": Trump Ready To Join Democrats On Credit Card Rate Cap

President Trump said Saturday he would work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates and fees, waving off free-market objections and taking aim at the card issuers just as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the cap's loudest Democratic champion, lines up to chair the Senate Banking Committee when Democrats take over Congress in January.

Asked by Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America whether a one-year, 10% cap was "a place you think you could work with Democrats to accomplish something," Trump answered: "It is." Then he went further: "I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot. And the credit card fees that they charge, I'm all into it."

Could credit card interest rates drop to 10% for a year? @POTUS says he wants to make it happen, even if it means working with Democrats.



During a conversation with @kayleighmcenany on @SatAmericaFNC, Trump brushed aside free-enterprise concerns and took aim at Wall Street... pic.twitter.com/RyRQvLCiJU — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

"I know that some people would say it's not free enterprise," he said. "But what's free enterprise when you're sitting home and you get a bill that some guy set up in an office on Park Avenue, and they said, let's charge a fee that's too high?"

Trump, who called himself "a common-sense person" rather than a conservative, closed the answer on the lenders: "The credit card companies, they're getting too much. The fees are too high, and the interest is too high."

Sen. Josh Hawley, who has pushed a bill with Sen. Bernie Sanders to cap card rates at 10% for five years, was on it within hours.

The President is right. Let's pass my bill to cap credit card interest fees https://t.co/exUO2gB51D — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 21, 2026

Warren, who has waited all year for Trump to follow through, said on CBS' Face the Nation on Nov. 8, the Sunday after the midterms: "President Trump himself said that he wants to reduce interest rates on credit cards to 10 percent. I got the bill. I'm ready to go."

It is not the first time Trump has promised this. On Jan. 9 he posted on Truth Social that, "effective January 20, 2026," he was "calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%," as we reported at the time. Card issuers' shares tumbled, JPMorgan's CFO said "everything's on the table," and America's Credit Unions warned in a letter to the White House that a cap could cut off more than 47 million people from cards.

Warren's answer then was a jab: "Begging credit card companies to play nice is a joke." Jan. 20 came and went with no cap, and by April she was writing to regulators about their lack of progress on it.

Trump's own party stalled it in January: Senate Majority Leader John Thune said capped cards "will probably become debit cards" and that the idea was "not something I'm out there advocating for," Fox News reported. With Warren in line for the Banking gavel and Trump offering to sign, the Republicans who stalled the cap will be in the minority come January.