Horrific: Christians Burned Alive, Churches Torched, & Girls Forced Into Child Marriage

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

New research from Open Doors and Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) paints a grim picture of escalating violence against Christians, driven by Islamist militants in Africa, state repression in Asia and growing insecurity elsewhere.

Open Doors' World Watch List 2026, covering the period from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, ranks the 50 countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution. North Korea remains number one, followed by Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, Syria (which jumped dramatically from 18th to 6th), Nigeria, Pakistan, Libya and Iran.

The organization counted at least 4,849 Christians killed for faith-related reasons in that period - an absolute minimum figure, up from 4,476 the previous year. Of those, 3,490 died in Nigeria, accounting for the large majority of the global total. Sub-Saharan Africa overall accounted for roughly 93 percent of the deaths. Open Doors also estimates that more than 388 million Christians now face high levels of persecution and discrimination, or about one in seven believers worldwide.

There is not enough news coverage on this. Just horrific ?. Northern Nigeria is currently the most dangerous place on earth to be a Christian. Open Doors: ~72% of all Christians killed for their faith worldwide last year were in Nigeria (mostly the north). Brad Brandon (Across Nigeria) describes burying victims in mass graves after repeated attacks on communities, including pregnant women and children. The violence is relentless. — ? Eagle Wings ? (@CRRJA5) November 15, 2026

The parallel ACN report, Persecuted and Forgotten? 2024-26, examined 18 countries of particular concern and found that conditions for Christians had deteriorated in 55 percent of them, with no overall improvement recorded in any.

It estimates that around 220 million Christians are directly exposed to persecution, while 413 million live in countries where serious violations of religious freedom occur. Sub-Saharan Africa stands out as a center of extremist violence: six of the ten countries most affected by terrorism in the 2026 Global Terrorism Index are on the continent.

In Nigeria's Middle Belt, repeated assaults have contributed to the displacement of more than 3.5 million people, including at least one million Christians. One of the deadliest incidents took place on June 13, 2025 in Yelewata, Benue State, a community where around 98 percent of residents are Christian. Fulani militants attacked for hours, killing more than 200 people - mostly women and children - and forcing roughly 3,000 to flee. Attackers stormed buildings used to shelter displaced families, shooting, slashing and burning victims alive while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

7,087 Christians slaughtered in Nigeria this year. 200 days. 35 per day. That's faster than most people change their profile pics. But you won't see CNN breaking in with special reports. You won't see celebrities posting black squares. You won't see hashtags trending. Because it's just Christians. The Yelewata Massacre alone: 200+ believers butchered in a single attack. Fulani militants screaming "Allahu Akbar" while machete-ing children and burning churches with people still inside. The footage exists. I've seen it. I wish I hadn't. While we argue about if Erika Kirk is sincere, Nigerian Christians are being hunted for sport. While we complain about parking at church, they're burying entire congregations. 185,000 total deaths since 2009. 125,000 Christians. 60,000 moderate Muslims. That's more than the population of most American cities. Gone. Boko Haram. Fulani militants. ISWAP. All Islamic terror groups with the same mission: Wipe out Nigerian Christianity by 2075. And they're winning. 19,000+ churches destroyed. 1,100+ Christian communities displaced. 16.2 million believers fleeing for their lives. But hey, at least we got our pumpkin spice lattes and fall sermon series about "finding your purpose." Here's what kills me: Even Voddie Bachman and Bill Maher Talked about this genocide. A Reformed preacher and an atheist comedian agree it's a slaughter. But most American Christians? Radio silence. I'm sharing their reels because sometimes it takes an outsider to shame us into acknowledging our own family is being exterminated. This is why "Blood and Bandwidth" exists. Chapter 15: The Nigerian Genocide. Names. Villages. Body counts. The slaughter the world ignores. Along with 46 other modern martyrs whose blood cries out while we manage our comfort. The book is $50. Ships October. And here's something new: 20% of all proceeds go directly to Nigerian Christian families. Not through bureaucratic organizations. Not through overhead-heavy charities. Direct transfer to survivors. Because while we're debating whether I'm "exploiting tragedy," families are still hiding in bushes waiting for the next attack. Pre-order link in bio. Direct help will be in first comment. Every purchase funds another escape. Every dollar honors another martyred name. While politicians ignore it, while media buries it, while comfortable Christians scroll past it - Someone needs to document the greatest Christian genocide of our lifetime. That's what this book does. That's what your purchase funds. That's what their blood demands. 7,087 Christians dead. 220 days. Still think I'm "exploiting tragedy"? Or are we finally ready to admit we've been exploiting comfort while our family bleeds out on the other side of the world? — The Biblical Man (@Biblicalman) September 28, 2025

Solomon Ako, a 33-year-old Christian from northern Nigeria abducted during a similar militant raid, described the ordeal to ACN: "They immediately asked us to convert and, when we refused, they started beating us. They flogged us with whips. Our legs were put in chains. Shackles were placed round our ankles." He later said that during captivity, "Every night when our kidnappers were asleep, we prayed. We prayed knowing that we were not alone."

Women and girls have been especially targeted. Christians accounted for approximately 95 percent of the women and girls held during the peak of jihadist kidnappings over the past decade; many faced sexual violence and forced marriage to their abductors.

In Pakistan, estimates for 2025 suggested as many as 2,000 kidnapping cases annually, with Christian girls and women subjected to abduction, forced conversion and marriage. One documented case involved 12-year-old Saba Shafique, taken in February 2025, forcibly converted and married to a 33-year-old man after documents were falsified to list her age as 18.

PAKISTAN: A 13-year-old Christian orphan girl was forced into marriage with a 40-year-old Muslim man. When she refused and tried to escape, he threatened her with a weapon. This is the reality for non-Muslim minorities in Muslim countries. https://t.co/sQBTdonxVl — Dr. Maalouf ? (@realMaalouf) April 18, 2026

Maria Shahbaz, a 13-year-old Pakistani Christian girl, is still fighting in court to reunite with her family after a judge returned her to the custody of Shehryar Ahmad, the 30-year-old Muslim man accused of abducting her in July 2025. According to legal advocates, Maria was kidnapped from her Christian home, forcibly converted to Islam, and married against her will. An earlier investigation found that she was a minor and that her marriage documents had been forged. Despite this, Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court ruled in February that she should remain in Ahmad's custody without first confirming her age, a decision her lawyers say contradicts Pakistani law, which does not allow minors to consent to marriage or religious conversion. Maria's legal team is now seeking to overturn that ruling. Her lawyer said the court has an opportunity to correct a "serious injustice," warning that allowing the decision to stand would further undermine the confidence of Pakistan's religious minorities in the justice system. The case comes as Pakistan faces growing international scrutiny over the reported forced abduction, conversion, and marriage of more than 1,000 underage girls from religious minorities each year. Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for Maria to be granted access to her family, legal representation, and psychological support, describing her case as emblematic of broader human rights abuses against religious minorities. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 21, 2026

Elsewhere, Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region has seen roughly 1,000 Christians killed since 2017 by Islamist militants seeking a caliphate, including beheadings and the abduction of children.

In Burkina Faso, militant groups control at least 40 percent of the territory, with Christians pressured to adopt extremist customs or face execution. In India, more than 700 anti-Christian incidents were recorded in 2025, including the burning of Christmas decorations and the expulsion of 26 Christian families from a village after they refused to abandon their faith.

Iran recorded 254 arrests of Christians in 2025, roughly double the previous year, while North Korea continues to treat possession of a Bible or private worship as grounds for imprisonment in a system that holds as many as 190,000 people in camps, a significant proportion of them Christians.

Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn, commenting on the ACN findings, said: "What is shocking is just how mainstream - dare I say tolerated - the persecution of Christians is as simply part of the global reality. Awareness of so much persecution moves us to a greater solidarity with our brothers and sisters who are suffering. As Christians, we pray and cry out for respect for religious freedom of all people in every land."

These developments come more than a year after President Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern and warned that the United States would not ignore the killings.

The latest numbers show the violence has not abated. Open Doors recorded a rise in faith-related killings, and ACN found deterioration across more than half the countries it surveyed. Nigeria remains the single largest source of Christian deaths, consistent with Trump's assessment that radical Islamists bear primary responsibility.

Mainstream outlets have largely treated the pattern as secondary to other global stories, even as the scale of displacement, church attacks and targeted killings continues to grow. The reports document a consistent method: militants and extremists strike Christian villages, churches and families, then demand conversion or flight.

Religious freedom is not an abstract principle. When governments fail to protect communities from systematic slaughter and abduction, and when international attention remains selective, the result is the steady erosion of ancient Christian populations in places where they once formed a majority or a stable minority.

The Open Doors and ACN data make the pattern measurable: thousands killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, and hundreds of millions living under high pressure or violence.

Trump's earlier declaration that America stands ready to act remains the clearest statement from any major government that the killings are not an internal matter to be ignored. Whether that readiness translates into sustained pressure on the responsible actors will determine whether the next year's figures decline or continue the upward trend recorded in 2026.