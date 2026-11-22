Will Trump Cave On Immigration To Cut A Deal With Democrats?

President Trump said Saturday that the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress gives him an opening to strike compromise deals on healthcare and immigration, two days after House Democrats introduced legislation that would put long-term illegal immigrants on a path to legal status.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said he does not want to veto every bill Democrats send him. "We have a chance to do something historic," he said. He added that each side would make its case, with his side pushing a more conservative view, and that big healthcare reforms could come together, with immigration possibly on the table as well.

President Trump is opening the door to a potentially "historic" deal with Democrats, including on two of Washington's most contentious issues.



Trump says he knows Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer well and believes both parties have a chance to accomplish "tremendous... pic.twitter.com/dMC4EP96AV — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

Trump also praised House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who stand to lead Democrats in the House and Senate. He called Jeffries' election as House speaker in 2027 an impressive achievement and noted that Jeffries would be the first black person to hold the post.

The comments reflect a post-midterms shift in how Trump has discussed his own deportation agenda. Days after the midterm elections, Trump told 60 Minutes that his mass deportation policy "might be too tough" and said he wants an immigration deal with the new Democratic majorities. He later said those remarks did not mean he supports amnesty.

The remarks drew fire from his own base, and the walk-back came the next day. "There's no amnesty, no, no anything," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that "my policy hasn't changed," while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Trump had told him to work with Democrats on immigration but that "We're never going to allow amnesty to happen."

Ross Douthat, who conducted the interview, asked whether the crackdown had hurt Republicans at the polls. "I think it both helped and hurt," Trump said. "I think I got an A+ for closing up the border. I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out."

But he also conceded a downside. "But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs that created one violation, or breaking of the law. And that was that they came into the country illegally."

When Douthat asked whether the deportation policy went too far, Trump replied, "Too tough." Asked again whether it was too tough, he said, "I think it might be too tough, yeah."

The president called the deal he has in mind "something that's actually doable." When Douthat asked whether that meant some kind of legal status for the landscapers, Trump said, "Yeah," and turned to hotel workers: "When you go into a hotel and you have a woman that's worked there as... a maid, as a cleaner, as a this, as a that, as a waitress, a lotta good things, great jobs, and all of a sudden, they're being taken outta the country, it's tough." He said much of the country believes illegal immigrants who are good people working such jobs, some of them paying taxes, should be allowed to stay. "It's a tough thing," he said.

Trump said one group "on the sort of pretty far right" wants every illegal immigrant removed. Asked whether any of those people work in his administration, he said, "Well, there are a lot of those people." He said a more moderate faction wants to "get the killers out, get all the rough ones out, get the drug dealers out. But let the people that are here, and in some cases here for 10 and 15 years, work a deal for them."

House Democrats already have a proposal on the table. Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) introduced the Protect Our Neighbors Act on Thursday, a bill that would offer green cards to illegal immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for 10 years without a criminal record. Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Juan Vargas (D-CA) and John Garamendi (D-CA) are co-sponsors.

Under the bill, an immigration judge's final deportation order would expire after 10 years if the person has no conviction beyond illegally crossing the border, putting that person on a path to permanent legal residency. Final deportation orders currently never expire. It remains unclear whether the bill counts crimes committed outside the United States. Judges could renew an order if there is "clear and convincing evidence" that doing so serves the public interest, and could also renew orders in some cases because of administrative delays.

According to Simon, after 10 years of following the rules, "those deportation orders need to be again turned off," and that these immigrants should be able to get in line for green cards and eventually become citizens.

The population potentially affected by this legislation could be millions. Pew Research Center estimates that as many as 14 million illegal immigrants were living in the U.S. as of 2023. Former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said this year that about 1.6 million have final deportation orders. The Department of Homeland Security said in May that more than 3 million illegal immigrants had left the country during Trump's second term, about 2.2 million of them by self-deporting.

A separate bipartisan measure is also picking up support. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), who, with some other Republicans, floated legalization plans before the midterms, announced last week that 16 more lawmakers signed on to the DIGNITY Act, H.R. 4393, bringing its total to 56 co-sponsors, up from 35 at the start of 2026. One of the new co-sponsors is a Republican, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL). The other 15 are Democrats, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Josh Riley (D-NY).

Salazar introduced the bill with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX). It would write border security into law, create an earned path to legal status for eligible long-term illegal immigrants, protect Dreamers and update the legal immigration system to meet workforce needs. More than 100 national organizations have endorsed it, including business, farm, construction, hospitality, faith and veterans groups, along with the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

"We are building a coalition around a simple principle: America can have law and order, economic prosperity, and human dignity. We do not have to choose," Salazar said.

Other Republicans have criticized the DIGNITY Act as amnesty and a betrayal of the party's base:

Make no mistake about it: The so-called 'Dignity Act' is amnesty.



It gives amnesty to any illegal alien that crossed the border before 2021, any illegal married to a U.S. citizen, and also massively expands visas - including permanent residence for F-1 international students.



It... — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 7, 2026

"Amnesty," in the immigration context, refers to any law or policy that gives illegal immigrants the right to remain in the U.S. - in spite of, and in many ways because of, their illegal status.



That's exactly what the Dignity Act would do.



It would reward millions who entered or... https://t.co/nxieS0nGuk pic.twitter.com/rVxfqppcYG — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 9, 2026

Trump has continued to say he will not sign any amnesty bill.

🚨 WOW! A reporter just asked President Trump, "Will you allow Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) and her Democrat friends to destroy your legacy by awarding 20 to 30 million plus illegal immigrants who broke into this country?"



TRUMP: "WE'RE *NOT* gonna let immigration destroy our... pic.twitter.com/zQuChpWukv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2026

In the 60 Minutes interview, Trump said he expects Democrats to negotiate. "I think so, yeah. People have already called me," he said.