Happy Thanksgiving? Boston Council Declares It A 'Day Of Mourning' For The Incurably Woke

For the third year running, Boston's City Council has voted to mark Thanksgiving as a "National Day of Mourning," passing Docket 2174 on a voice vote at its Nov. 18 meeting.

When the chair called for opposition, no nays were heard: "The ayes have it. Docket 2174 has been adopted."

BREAKING: The Boston City Council just passed a resolution to declare November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) as "National Day of Mourning" to address "historical injustice." pic.twitter.com/ljakVLmZWC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

Councilor Benjamin Weber, who filed it with Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, said he hoped it "serves as a reminder that we must also face the full truth of our country's history." Weber first brought the resolution in 2024, when the council adopted it unanimously.

Forty miles south, Plymouth Superior Court Judge Brian Glenny ruled on Nov. 24 that the town may not make the United American Indians of New England (UAINE) get permits, insurance or a bond for its Thursday protest, holding a 1998 settlement "binding and valid," but that "Plymouth has no obligation under the agreement to provide a stage for UAINE."

Plymouth's Thanksgiving parade organizer, Olly deMacedo, had offered to supply the stage and the insurance himself. UAINE co-leader Mahtowin Munro's response: "The town should make arrangements with him, not us."

As Jonathan Turley wrote earlier, for the incurably woke, holidays can be triggering events, requiring demonstrations of self-loathing and virtue-signaling.

Boston City Council is not alone in denouncing the country's history of colonization and suppression of indigenous peoples.

For the inexhaustibly irate, there is much to be thankful for in gatherings that offer captive audiences for performative testimonials and collective condemnations.

While this is the favorite holiday for many of us with great food, family, and football, others insist that it only celebrates a history "steeped in colonialism, violence, and misrepresentation."

Wisconsin State Representative and former 2026 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong previously called to "cancel Thanksgiving" and later admitted that she is "not really a fun person." Indeed, these demonstrations often seem like the reign of the unwanted guests at the holidays - the guests who bring nothing to the dinner beyond self-edifying condemnations of America.

Others have called to ruin Thanksgiving parades and celebrations for "right-wing pilgrims."

Some parents use the story of the Pilgrims as a learning moment for their children to dismiss the entirety of American culture and the Constitution.

Indeed, the effort to talk about anything more is denounced as maddening ignorance.

Councilor Benjamin Weber and 11 co-sponsors put forward the resolution that kicked off the season of chest-pounding, virtue signaling for many liberals. The greatest gift for the holidays in Boston is a reinforced claim of moral superiority. The resolution then lays the foundation for insufferable dinner conversations in which people take turns proving their liberal bona fides.

Boston City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia captured the self-edifying moment as she denounced the day as best based on a lie that "so many of us grew up learning in school" that ignores "the devastating consequences that colonization had and continues to have on Indigenous peoples."

MS NOW has previously run accounts of how "Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence. That genocide and violence is still on the menu."

"Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence," Gyasi Ross says about the history of American Thanksgiving. "That genocide and violence is still on the menu." pic.twitter.com/DLkocjrdqV — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, it appears that while such resolutions ensure heaping helpings of settler or white guilt, they "insure" little else. In Plymouth, where the original 1621 "first Thanksgiving" was held, the annual protest of the United American Indians of New England (UAINE) has sparked a flurry of litigation over the group's refusal to get insurance for a staged event.

UAINE argued that the city's demand that they meet standard insurance requirements is just another broken settler promise. The group is saying that a 1998 settlement obligates the city to set up a mobile stage available for the event. However, the city insisted that it cannot set up such stages without proof of insurance or an outside vendor.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge Brian Glenny split the judicial offerings for the holiday. He ruled that the protest can go forward, but the city does not have to supply the table.

It is a sad interruption of one of our oldest traditions in the exchange of insurance coverage between hosts and guests. The 1899 painting by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris, The First Thanksgiving 1621, shows one Pilgrim lawyer actually holding the insurance policy to offer to his indigenous counterpart. The image always brings tears to my eyes on this holiday.

For those who can move beyond the colonization and coverage disputes, best wishes for Thanksgiving. Whether we gather for circles of mutual celebration or condemnation, at least we are gathering together. After all, I am confident the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Tribe (with its Bear Clan) would agree on the most important shared values today: rooting for the Bears to beat the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the New York Times best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution.