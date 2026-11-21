HUD To Block FHA Mortgages For Borrowers With Delinquent Child Support

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

A new automated screening system to prevent certain borrowers with unpaid child support from obtaining mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has been announced by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The policy applies to individuals with delinquent child support who are subject to federal administrative offset, which allows the federal government to withhold certain payments - such as federal retirement benefits - to cover unpaid support.

Federal law generally prohibits federal financial assistance to these individuals.

Beginning on March 18, 2027, an automated process will be established by the FHA that will allow lenders to screen for such borrowers and prevent the approval of FHA-insured mortgages until the relevant delinquency is resolved, HUD said in a Nov. 18 statement.

"If you owe delinquent child support, you should not receive a taxpayer-backed mortgage," HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in the statement.

"HUD is using modern technology to strengthen safeguards and prevent improper payments. The Trump administration is enforcing the law, protecting taxpayers, and holding people accountable."

American families come first.



If you owe delinquent child support, you should not receive a taxpayer-backed mortgage.



HUD is using modern technology to strengthen safeguards and prevent improper payments. https://t.co/s4Y6t7mgCi — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 19, 2026

Being deprived of an FHA mortgage can be a financial hit for those looking to secure a home loan with lenient terms, as such mortgages typically have lower credit score requirements, down payments, and closing costs compared to conventional mortgages.

FHA loans were designed to help lower- to middle-income buyers get an easier path to homeownership.

The agency's new automated process links its FHA Connection technology directly to the Treasury's Do Not Pay Portal, HUD said.

FHA Connection provides FHA-approved lenders with direct online access to HUD's computer systems. Do Not Pay is a tool to verify an individual's identity, eligibility, and bank account information for federally funded programs before issuing certain payments.

The automated process will screen borrowers and allow lenders to verify eligibility without collecting new information.

Lending Rules, Federal Offset

If a borrower is identified through FHA Connection as being subject to federal offset due to delinquent child support, the lender is required to notify the borrower, according to an update in the FHA's Single Family Housing Handbook.

The lender is required to refer the person to the Treasury Offset Program website to help them obtain the necessary information on how to resolve their delinquency, the handbook said.

"A borrower may become eligible for FHA-insured financing once the delinquent child support obligation is no longer subject to federal administrative offset," it said.

To document that the borrower has resolved the delinquency, the lender must obtain a clear screening through the FHA Connection automated process. Alternatively, the lender could secure borrower-provided documentation from the relevant child support enforcement authority verifying that the obligation is not subject to federal offset.

Various types of federal payments are subject to withholding - under federal administrative offset - for past-due child support obligations, including federal retirement payments, travel reimbursements owed to federal employees, and payments to private vendors who work for a government agency, according to the Office of Child Support Enforcement.

Veterans Affairs disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income, some Social Security payments, and Railroad Retirement payments are not subject to withholding.

Administrative offset is applicable when the "noncustodial parent owes at least $25 and is at least 30 days delinquent in their child support payments," the office said.

The Office of Child Support Enforcement or a local child support agency "will notify persons who qualify for Administrative Offset via a Pre-Offset Notice," the agency said, adding that such notices will include information on how the individual can contest the debt amount owed.