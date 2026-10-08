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Canada Slams Brakes On Euthanasia For Mental Illness Indefinitely, Then Votes Down Tory Bill To Ban It Outright

Canada Slams Brakes On Euthanasia For Mental Illness Indefinitely, Then Votes Down Tory Bill To Ban It Outright

Canada will not extend medically assisted death to people whose only condition is mental illness, Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced Wednesday, as CP24 reports. The Liberals will table legislation this fall to make the exclusion indefinite, although the bill is still being drafted and has no date.

Minister of Justice Sean Fraser listens to questions during a media availability to outline next steps in the federal government's medical assistance in dying laws, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

"Canada has made a decision not to move forward with the expansion that is scheduled in the Criminal Code of medical assistance in dying in circumstances where mental illness is the sole basis," Fraser told reporters on Parliament Hill. The expansion is set to take effect in March 2027, after the Trudeau government delayed it in 2024 until after the next federal election.

Fraser said the decision reflects the direction of a special joint parliamentary committee, which heard from more than three dozen witnesses and reported in June. He cited "very real concerns about people who live in communities with inadequate access to mental-health services" and testimony on "a lack of consensus when mental illness is irremediable." He said the government had only "very, very recently finally formalized its position," more than three months after the report, and that it was not "based on where we believe the politics is going to land."

MPs also voted Wednesday on a private member's bill from Conservative MP Tamara Jansen that would have amended the Criminal Code to provide that a mental disorder is not a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" for MAID. Fraser thanked Jansen but said the Liberals have "some challenges" with it on a technical level and would vote against it. The bill was defeated 187-141, with the Liberals and Bloc Québécois against and the Conservatives and NDP in favor.

The coming Liberal bill will also allow advance requests for MAID from people diagnosed with an illness that will later take away their capacity. Fraser said those provisions must comply with provincial legislation, and that provinces differ on the issue.

Disability advocacy group Inclusion Canada welcomed the exclusion for mental illness but opposed advance consent. "Consent at the time is the most basic protection a person has. Parliament should not take it away," said CEO Krista Carr. There are seven sitting weeks left before the winter break.

Tyler Durden Thu, 10/08/2026 - 19:40




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