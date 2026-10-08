The Gas Station Gets Its Gas: NANO's Laser Enrichment Partner Takes Delivery Of Its First Uranium

Last week NANO Nuclear bought the license to handle the back end of the fuel cycle. This week, the front end showed up in a cylinder.

On Thursday morning, LIS Technologies (LIST), the privately held laser enrichment company in which NANO Nuclear (NNE) is a shareholder and strategic partner, announced that it has accepted its first shipment of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) at its Demonstration Test Loop facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on the footprint of the former K-25 gaseous diffusion plant, a cornerstone of the Manhattan Project. In other words, uranium is back at K-25, only this time it's going in front of a laser.

It's a milestone that matters well beyond a private startup's press release, because, as we explained in "NANO Nuclear Buys The One Thing You Can't Speed Up: A Fuel-Cycle License" last week, NANO is quietly assembling something no other microreactor developer has: an end-to-end domestic fuel chain, from enrichment to deconversion to fabrication to transport to reactor. Today, the enrichment link went from slideware to "licensed material on site."

What Actually Happened

The UF6 will feed LIST's CRISLA-4G process (Chemical Reaction by Isotope Selective Laser Activation), a patented technique that uses infrared lasers to selectively excite molecules of the desired uranium isotope so they can be separated from the rest. LIST says the shipment lets it begin proof-of-concept testing, process optimization, materials qualification, UF6 systems commissioning and integrated loop testing.

COO Lloyd Jollay noted the shipment arrived "in just under a year" after LIST received its Radioactive Material License from the State of Tennessee (Dec 23, 2025), and added a detail that says a lot about the state of the US fuel supply chain: the shipment required developing a new process with LIST's supplier, because the quantity was smaller than what the industry normally moves. When the system has to invent a procedure just to ship less uranium, you know it was built for a handful of giant customers and nobody else.

President and co-founder Christo Liebenberg laid out the next step:

"Over the past 2 years, LIST has worked to engineer and integrate all of its proprietary laser enrichment hardware. This UF₆ feedstock will enable us to optimize our laser enrichment process in the coming months and mature the technology to a Technology Readiness Level 5 on the nine-level scale used by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Energy to assess technology maturity."

Translation: the hardware is built, the uranium is in the building, and the next few months are about proving the laser separates isotopes the way the patents say it does. TRL 5 means component validation in a relevant environment. It is not a commercial plant (that's TRL 9), and LIST's own fine print says it can only make realistic economic predictions after a Phase 2 pilot plant. But every enrichment technology that has ever worked had to pass through exactly this stage, and most of the would-be US enrichers are still well short of it.

The Bigger Plan: "LIST Island" And Project F.U.E.L.

The test loop is the appetizer: Executive Chairman and CEO Jay Yu (who is also NANO's founder) tied today's shipment to LIST's flagship commercial site on the 206-acre "LIST Island" in the heart of the K-25 zone, the base for what the company calls Project F.U.E.L.

The numbers behind it are not small. In January, LIST announced plans to invest $1.38 billion in a commercial-scale laser enrichment plant in Oak Ridge, after buying the former Duct Island for $8 million and closing a 240% oversubscribed $17 million round that took total capital raised to roughly $64 million. Groundbreaking is targeted for 2026, subject to licensing and permitting, with initial commercial operations targeted before 2030, which, not coincidentally, is right when Goldman expects the uranium supply deficit to bite (more below).

For context on how fast things are moving: LIST's seed round in August 2024 raised $11.88 million. NANO wrote a $2 million check into it. Two years later, the company has a state license, a site, a nine-figure plant plan and its first uranium. That is not how the nuclear industry usually measures time.

Why NANO Shareholders Should Care

NANO doesn't own LIST outright, but the two are joined at the hip: they are related parties through common ownership and shared officers and directors, and under their November 2024 collaboration agreement, LIST is NANO's preferred supplier of enriched UF6. More interesting is the economic structure the two laid out at the time: the parties intend that LIST will provide NANO with enriched UF6 at no cost, to be fabricated and sold to customers, with LIST compensated through a profit-sharing arrangement still to be agreed.

And here's the part the market seems to keep missing. Under that same agreement, NANO's job was to build the "supportive capabilities" on either side of LIST's enrichment: deconversion and fuel fabrication. Which is exactly what NANO went out and bought last week, when it paid $13.5 million for the NRC-licensed Radnostix deconversion site near Hobbs, NM.

Put the two announcements side by side and the plan comes into focus:

Enrichment: LIST's CRISLA-4G laser process, now running on real UF6 in Oak Ridge (today), with Enveniam as lead integrator for the commercial plant (Sep 5).

LIST's CRISLA-4G laser process, now running on real UF6 in Oak Ridge (today), with Enveniam as lead integrator for the commercial plant (Sep 5). Deconversion and fluorine recovery: the 40-year NRC license in Lea County, NM, acquired last week.

the 40-year NRC license in Lea County, NM, acquired last week. Fuel supply and fabrication: the HALEU Energy Fuel subsidiary.

the HALEU Energy Fuel subsidiary. Transport: Secured Transportation Services, the $13M acquisition that made NANO revenue-generating overnight.

Secured Transportation Services, the $13M acquisition that made NANO revenue-generating overnight. Reactors: KRONOS at UIUC, where the NRC has begun its technical review of the construction permit, plus ZEUS and the space-focused LOKI.

Here is the map we drew last week. As of this morning, the enrichment box at the top has something in it:

Regular readers will recall that NANO's own pitch put the logic best back in May: "what good is a fancy new car if there's no gas stations to fill it?" Last week NANO bought a licensed place to handle the exhaust. Today the gas station got its first delivery of gas.

Why Enrichment Is The Choke Point

None of this would matter if fuel were easy. It isn't. As DOE Deputy Secretary James Danly put it recently, "If we are going to have this nuclear renaissance, we are not going to be able to do it without fuel." The US has exactly one commercial enrichment plant (Urenco's Eunice facility, 30 miles from NANO's new New Mexico site), the Russian import ban waivers expire in January 2028, and SWU prices are sitting at all-time highs.

Goldman's clean energy strategist Brian Lee made the same point in his note on the $120 billion US-Korea reactor package last week, warning that the eight new large reactors are "likely to further exacerbate the anticipated uranium supply deficit in the 2030 time frame" (full note available to pro subs). That's eight gigawatt-scale reactors' worth of new enrichment demand landing on a Western supply chain that is already short before a single SMR is switched on.

Goldman's own uranium supply/demand math shows exactly where the trigger point sits: after raising its demand forecast to account for SMRs (while leaving production unchanged), the bank's U3O8 demand line breaks above supply in 2026-27 and never looks back, with the gap blowing out after 2030 as mine supply peaks and then rolls over. By the mid-2040s demand is roughly triple supply.

Which is also why Washington is throwing money at the problem. In January, DOE handed out $900 million each to Centrus' American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter and Orano, plus $28 million to Global Laser Enrichment. LIST, despite being one of the six companies selected for DOE's LEU Enrichment Acquisition Program in December 2024, got nothing in that round. Getting real UF6 into a real laser loop is the most direct way to change that the next time the checkbook opens.

What Could Go Wrong

Lasers have a history. The US already spent billions on laser enrichment once: the government's AVLIS program was shelved in 1999 when USEC pulled the plug. GE-Hitachi's SILEX-based Global Laser Enrichment has been at it for over a decade and still isn't commercial. CRISLA is a different (molecular, lower-power) approach, but "laser enrichment is around the corner" has been said before.

The US already spent billions on laser enrichment once: the government's AVLIS program was shelved in 1999 when USEC pulled the plug. GE-Hitachi's SILEX-based Global Laser Enrichment has been at it for over a decade and still isn't commercial. CRISLA is a different (molecular, lower-power) approach, but "laser enrichment is around the corner" has been said before. TRL 5 is the middle, not the end. The Phase 2 pilot plant, NRC licensing for a commercial facility and the $1.38 billion financing all still lie ahead, and LIST is pre-revenue.

The Phase 2 pilot plant, NRC licensing for a commercial facility and the $1.38 billion financing all still lie ahead, and LIST is pre-revenue. Related-party optics. Common ownership and shared directors between NANO and LIST will invite scrutiny of the eventual profit-sharing terms. The 2024 deal was approved by NANO's independent directors, but the market will want to see the final economics.

Bottom Line

Jay Yu summed up LIST's goal this morning as becoming "a world leader in cost-effective and energy-efficient enrichment." That's still a promise. But a week ago NANO's enrichment link was a license and a test loop with no uranium in it. Today it has feedstock, and NANO has a licensed site waiting at the other end of the chain.

We have argued for years that modular, behind-the-meter reactors are the only real long-term answer to AI's insatiable power demand, and that whoever controls the fuel will collect the rent long after the reactor startups finish raising money. NANO, it seems, read the same memo: while most of its peers are still waiting in line for fuel, NANO is building the line. With the stock still trading like a single-reactor story, we suspect the market will figure that out (later rather than sooner, as usual).

The next test: LIST's optimization results over the "coming months" and whether it hits TRL 5. We'll be watching.