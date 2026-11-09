Something Big Is Coming...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The British state is openly preparing the public for multi-day blackouts while lining up the BBC to broadcast pre-scripted government messages once the lights, water, and internet fail.

A so called "Black Sky" contingency now sits on the books: roughly 100 BBC staff would man a hardened radio studio stocked with its own fuel, food, and water for at least three days, pumping out official instructions over FM if the grid collapses.

This arrives weeks after the government launched an official "Be Ready" campaign ordering every household to stockpile three days of bottled water (three liters per person per day for drinking alone), non-perishable food, cash, a torch, and a wind-up or battery FM radio.

What happens if the internet goes down? BlackSky - the UK's emergency backup plans https://t.co/FE5XUUsCbT — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 7, 2026

Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the public that unexpected events "seem to becoming more common" and that people should keep "those supplies in the house to get you through those moments."

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has gone further, stating that "we do live in a more dangerous and turbulent world" and warning that adversaries could be ready to attack by 2030, giving Britain "a little over 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready with our allies to fight and win."

?? Britain is preparing for a potential nationwide blackout that could leave millions without electricity, running water, mobile networks or access to basic services for 72 HOURS. Known as a "Black Sky" event, such a crisis could result from extreme weather, a major cyberattack or sabotage targeting the national electricity grid. The preparations follow the massive April 2025 blackout across Spain and Portugal, alongside growing concerns about Russian cyberattacks and sabotage against European infrastructure. Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently urged British households to keep emergency supplies, including THREE DAYS' WORTH of food, water and basic necessities, as part of the government's new "Be Ready" campaign. Meanwhile, around 100 BBC staff are reportedly designated to operate an emergency radio service, equipped with independent communications and enough supplies to function for at least three days. The government is also investing £70 MILLION in high-altitude aircraft designed to restore emergency mobile and internet connectivity. Authorities insist there is no specific threat to Britain's electricity grid, which has never experienced a complete nationwide outage in its 75-year history. But with tensions between Russia and NATO continuing to raise fears of attacks on critical infrastructure, Britain is preparing for the possibility that a future confrontation could leave the country without power for days. Source: BBC, Sky News / Writer: Mhedi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2026

The BBC's own reporting on the Black Sky plan confirms the studio would operate on secure, non-internet communications and broadcast "pre-arranged government messaging."

Those scripts already exist online and cover basics such as how much people should drink each day and how to dispose of toilet waste without flushing.

? NEW: The Government's "Black Sky" contingency plans for a national water or power blackout - Around 100 BBC staff would be deployed to run an emergency RM radio studio stocked with enough food, water and fuel to keep it running for 3 days - The BBC would broadcast pre-written Government scripts through the studio, including how to ration water, what to do if toilets stop working and which food to eat first (see scripts below) - Radio masts would switch to diesel generators to keep broadcasts going for up to 72 hours without electricity - BBC teams would use satellite phones to stay in contact, with agreed meeting points and backup arrangements if those phones stop working - They would also report from emergency centres across the UK using satellite-equipped BBC vehicles to help keep information flowing to the public - Emergency services would have alternative ways to communicate if mobile phone networks stopped working - The Government is putting £70m towards aircraft that could restore mobile phone and internet coverage across the UK for over a week — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 7, 2026

Transmission towers isolated from the internet hold diesel tanks of between 5,000 and 40,000 liters to keep generators running for three days.

One BBC insider noted that planners originally looked at five to seven days of capacity before the National Energy System Operator indicated power might return in two to three days.

Cabinet Office officials insist "there has never been a complete outage in the grid's 75-year history," yet the machinery for a nationwide communications fallback is being detailed in public.

Lord Harris, chair of the National Preparedness Commission, has spelled out the cascading failures: a power cut is "likely to stop the water supply because unless you happen to be located neatly downstream of a reservoir, that requires electricity."

Sewage systems, he added, can solidify without flowing water, causing blockages and backups. These are the practical consequences the government now wants households to absorb themselves rather than rely on rapid state restoration.

The timing tracks with earlier signals. In July the government announced mass stockpile guidance and the largest home-defence wargames in decades (Operation Albiston Shadow in 2027), while updating the old War Book for the first time in years.

Army chief General Sir Roly Walker has already told troops that the public will be asked to make sacrifices and that political leaders will soon discuss the risks of war with citizens.

The pattern is consistent: condition the population for disruption, then keep the official narrative channel open when normal media infrastructure fails.

Spain and Portugal's April 2025 blackout supplies a recent European reference point. Millions lost power for days, traffic lights failed, trains stopped, and mobile networks collapsed across both countries and into southern France. Authorities did not rule out a cyberattack.

That event is now cited in UK discussions of grid vulnerability.

At the same time, climate-driven blackout proposals continue to surface in left-governed cities. In New York, a Manhattan assemblywoman advanced legislation for mandatory nightly blackouts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. under a "Dark Skies Protection Act," framed around energy conservation, bird migration, and reduced light pollution.

Critics noted the security implications in a high-crime environment and the WEF-adjacent logic of rationing energy while basic order frays.

The preferred messenger for any Black Sky emergency is the same State funded organization the government has already sought to amplify on social media platforms. Officials have pushed plans to force YouTube and other giants to boost BBC content in feeds and recommendations, ostensibly to combat "disinformation."

Parallel proposals would compel platforms to prioritize state-backed output.

The BBC has been extensively documented pushing regime narratives including extreme open-borders material to schoolchildren via Bitesize resources used by 1.7 million pupils weekly: games that scored points for open borders and amnesty while docking points for deportation or training locals first, alongside Net Zero advocacy. Sections were pulled after exposure, but the institutional tilt is documented.

When the internet and mobile networks fail, the fallback is an FM radio studio staffed by the same broadcaster that has treated mass migration, Net Zero, and institutional loyalty as settled consensus.

Pre-written government scripts would reach the public through that channel alone. Households are being told to prepare for 72 hours of disruption while the state ensures its preferred voice remains on air.

The gap between "alert not alarmed" messaging and the concrete hardware, stockpile orders, wargames, and war-readiness timelines is now narrow. People will draw their own conclusions about what the preparations are actually for.