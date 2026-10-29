CDC Issues Emergency Response Over Dengue Surge In Florida

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched an emergency response to the surge in Florida of cases of dengue, a disease caused by a mosquito-borne virus, the agency confirmed on Oct. 28.

"CDC is working with public health leadership to support the dengue outbreak response," Laura Adams, commander in the U.S. Public Health Service and an epidemiologist with the CDC's Dengue Branch, told The Epoch Times via email.

The activation of the level 3 emergency response was done to provide additional support to Florida and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, which are dealing with dengue outbreaks, "as well as to prepare for possible increased transmission in other areas of the United States," Adams said.

The activation means the CDC is deploying its own staff, including personnel from the CDC's Emergency Operations Center, to affected areas, and enables the coordination of activities such as epidemiologic investigations and laboratory testing.

The CDC is deploying entomologists, epidemiologists, and laboratory experts to Florida to help with trapping mosquitoes, investigating cases, and optimizing lab equipment, Adams said. The CDC has sent personnel to the Marshall Islands to help with the outbreak response, including training local workers and providing rapid tests.

Dengue is a disease caused by dengue viruses, which are spread to people through mosquito bites. Symptoms can include aches and pains, nausea, and rash. The disease is fatal in a small percentage of cases.

There is one vaccine for the disease available in the United States, and it is only recommended for children aged 9 to 16 who have previously had dengue and are living in areas where dengue is common. The best method of prevention is avoiding mosquito bites, according to the CDC, and treatment involves resting, staying hydrated, and taking acetaminophen to control fever and reduce pain.

Florida has recorded a surge in dengue cases this year. In its last update, the Florida Department of Health said 425 cases have been locally acquired, primarily in Tampa and the remainder of Hillsborough County. One person, an 80-year-old woman, has died of the disease, officials told local outlets.

Another 320 cases associated with travel have been recorded in 2026 in the state.

Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, and Pasco County have declared emergencies over the outbreak. They have directed residents to cut down on places mosquitoes congregate, including standing water in tarps and birdbaths; to wear long clothing outside; and to apply insect repellent when leaving the home.

The number of cases in Florida is much higher than has been logged in recent years, Adams told clinicians during a recent call. She said that most cases have been caused by dengue virus type 2, and that about half have required hospitalization.

Overall, four U.S. jurisdictions, including Puerto Rico, have reported 1,819 locally acquired cases in 2026, according to a CDC database.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands, a sovereign nation that the United States assists with defense and other support, has reported hundreds of cases in recent weeks.

The president of the nation, comprising islands in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii, recently declared a state of disaster over the dengue outbreak and the impacts of El Nino conditions. The declaration said that the outbreak "is placing additional demands on government health services, personnel, supplies, and other resources."