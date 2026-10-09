Communist Cox Heir Denied Release Over Alleged Hamas Funding, Claimed Openness To "Global Terror Activities"

Local news outlet El Español reports that Spain's National Court denied release for Jim "Fergie" Chambers, the communist centimillionaire and heir to the massive Cox media fortune, for the fourth time, citing a flight risk while US authorities seek his extradition over allegations of financing Hamas and money laundering.

Chambers, an heir to the US billionaire family behind Cox Enterprises, has been detained since early July. He has been accused by the US government of transferring $7.5 million to Hamas from the US to Tunisia.

Here's more from the outlet:

The events allegedly took place while Chambers was visiting Tunisia. In fact, he was received at the Iranian Embassy in that country, as revealed by the National Court in a new ruling issued this Friday.

. . .

Furthermore, the resolution issued this Friday by the National Court details that "associates" of the defendant allegedly admitted that Iran intended to "obtain money from him" and that Chambers was open to joining "global terrorist activities".

On the other hand, the US accuses him of having participated in "direct actions" against the company Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer , whose office allegedly became one of the "targets of the campaigns" of the accused and his "associates".

Related:

We profiled Chambers in July, shortly after he was arrested, and noted that he was a major funder of America's radical left and had been described by pro-Palestinian activist Laith Marouf as "the new Soros."

Chambers founded the Babochki Collective and was a major backer of Stop Cop City, Palestine Action US (later renamed Unity of Fields), and related legal defense efforts. He allegedly funded bail, legal fees, and direct-action campaigns targeting police-training projects and Israeli-linked defense firms, while also building networks with far-left activists.

A communist and a convert to Islam from New York, Chambers allegedly used his $250 million fortune to fund "revolutionary organizing."

City Journal's Stu Smith wrote in a recent report, "Chambers is one of the main funders of America's radical Left. His money has flowed to a host of projects in the "anti-imperialism" organizing space," adding, "Chambers claims that he and Singham are effectively the two primary financiers of the US radical left."

🚨 Fergie Chambers, heir to the Cox media fortune and a major funder of militant pro-Palestine groups, was detained in Spain as the Trump administration seeks his extradition on federal charges carrying up to 30 years in prison. https://t.co/4YrIyZSR8q — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) July 13, 2026

A recent New York Post article mapped out a multi-agency Treasury task force focused on stripping NGOs of tax-exempt status, including George Soros' far-left Open Society Foundations, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.