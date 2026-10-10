Riyadh's International Airport Suspends All Operations After Mass Casualty Houthi Missile Barrage

On Saturday Yemen's Houthis have once again pummeled Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Ryiadh with a volley of ballistic missiles. A major emergency response has ensued with dozens of ambulances at the scene, and a total evacuation of the major flight hub.

In this fresh instance, which comes after multiple attacks on the kingdom's civilian aviation hubs stretching back at least a week, there appears to be mass casualties as a result.

Result of the prior October 8 attack on Riyadh's international airport, social media via Reuters

Arrivals have been canceled across the board for much of Saturday, according to flight tracker Flightradar24, with passengers that were already in the air having been diverted to other cities.

"Terminal 3 of the King Khalid International Airport suffered a direct hit from missiles and has been evacuated, with at least some injuries, Saudi officials said," reports The Wall Street Journal. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions rock the airport.

ALL OPERATION SUSPENDED

"Several ambulances and a few helicopters were sent to collect the wounded and take them to King Fahad hospital in Riyadh, one of the officials said," the report continues. "A video the official said was authentic showed blood smeared on the floor."

⚡️JUST IN: The Floor of Saudi Riyadh International Airport is covered in Blood following Houthi Missile Strikes Dozens of Ambulances are rushing toward the Airport https://t.co/Bh2SqXbQLZ — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 10, 2026

Horrible scenes out of Terminal 3:

🇾🇪🇸🇦⚡️- Apocalyptic scenes from Terminal 3 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after it was struck by Ansarullah ballistic missiles. https://t.co/74Sl314dDN — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) October 10, 2026

Various countries have increasingly warned their citizens against flying in and out of Riyadh, including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Ireland, and others.

These travel alerts have especially increased in the wake of Thursday's deadly missile attack on the airport, which saw one or more parked plane destroyed and three people killed, including a pilot. Mass casualties are being reported via Reuters/CNN:

Many people were wounded in a blast at Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday, according to two eyewitnesses and two people briefed on the matter, and travelers were evacuated from parts of the facility. One of the eyewitnesses reported seeing an explosion and then seeing multiple people lying injured on the ground inside the airport. More than a dozen ambulances were seen rushing to the airport.

Saudi authorities have been slow to acknowledge or officially comment on these attacks, or give much in the way of details. Clearly, anti-air defenses are failing to intercept all inbound missiles from Yemen, and Thursday's attack also saw missile debris fall on a medical center in the capital.

The WSJ report further underscores a major area of sensitivity for the royal family: "The continued missile attacks on airports in Riyadh and a number of southern Saudi cities threaten to choke off business travel and tourism just as the busy conference and travel season gets going," it writes.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport being EVACUATED, following a reported Yemeni ATTACK earlier today — Clash Witnesses describing panic and injuries, as flights are diverted or canceled, with smoke visible near one of the terminals https://t.co/I7mAQHS1Hq — RT (@RT_com) October 10, 2026

"A major test will come with the kingdom’s flagship Future Investment Initiative summit, which is expected to draw thousands of global executives and investors to Riyadh at the end of this month," the publication also notes.

"Conference officials said before the Saturday attack that safety is their top priority and that comprehensive safety measures will be in place," it adds.

No confirmed numbers yet, but Reuters is reporting "many" wounded at Riyadh's int'l airport, according to eyewitnesses. @flightradar24 currently has King Khalid International Airport as the #2 most disrupted airport, showing 305 flights canceled and 226 flights delayed. https://t.co/aGuHX7Rigc — Intel Doge (@IntelDoge) October 10, 2026

The conference which gathers leaders from across the world is set for October 26 to 29, 2026 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. So far there's been no indication that authorities will either cancel or change the venue. The Houthis in neighboring Yemen are expected to keep up the pressure, also as Aramco sites get targeted, amid the ground war and fight for Red Sea coastal areas.