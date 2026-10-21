Franklin Templeton Warns: No One Is Ready For A Eurozone Debt Crisis 2.0

New curfews in major French cities have helped contain the weeks of social unrest marked by far-left radicals and migrants burning buildings, looting mom-and-pop and luxury stores, and clashing with police. President Emmanuel Macron's failing government still faces another emerging issue: an alarming debt burden and a welfare state on the brink of collapse, addicted to decades of large deficits.

Franklin Templeton's chief investment officer for fixed income, Sonal Desai, warned that deteriorating finances could ignite another euro-area debt crisis, potentially harder to contain than the turmoil surrounding Greece.

"France has more than 10 times the debt that Greece had," Desai said in a webinar earlier today. "A simple bailout is not on the cards."

"I don't think anyone is really ready for a euro-zone debt crisis version 2.0," Desai added. "This one could be significantly worse if it were to come to pass."

She said investors shouldn't underestimate the potential for "significant volatility" in EU government bond markets. She added that Franklin Templeton's bond portfolios are positioned toward shorter-duration assets in Italy and France but have longer-duration investments in Spanish and German debt.

Earlier today, French borrowing costs climbed as investors demanded a larger premium to hold the nation's debt. This suggests mounting concerns over its debt load.

The extra yield investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds over German debt widened to 154 basis points, the highest since early October.

"Bond markets now have much more choice over who they allocate to," said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JPMorgan Asset Management. "What we're seeing in France is just the bond market having this all-powerful role of having other options."

Bloomberg pointed out the possibility of European Central Bank intervention. ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said that all euro-area countries, including France, must bring deficits under control to ensure debt sustainability.

Jens Nordvig, president and co-founder of Vanda, warned earlier on Bloomberg TV that French spreads could widen even more.

"That cohesion, that political cooperation that is necessary for the bailout infrastructure to really work, is under pressure," Nordvig said.

In what could signal what's to come, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said today that he doesn't anticipate a spillover from the French bond market.

"I don't anticipate a spillover from what's happening in France," Bessent said on conservative platform 2Way. "The French have a tough hand, but President Macron's economic team, whom I know very well, are really first-rate."

Next for France is to pare down the deficit, including reductions in welfare spending, or, in other words, fewer government handouts. And perhaps that's the real reason why the far-left and migrants who have been hooked on free government money are really rioting, not schoolchildren whom corporate media narratives describe as angry about small classrooms.

France roits Blacks burning the Paris https://t.co/FHkoeiPB5E — mr villa (@marvelstanguy) October 18, 2026

All of this has generated tailwinds in polling for common-sense, right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, as the Macron globalists see their progressive experiment embarrassingly implode for the world to see, offering yet another reminder that welfare states and unfettered mass migration are a deadly, nation-killing, toxic mix.