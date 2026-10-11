Bluesky Exodus? Nikita Bier Says Users "Coming Back To X In Droves" And "Very Angry"

Nikita Bier, who most recently led X's product development, has stayed on as an advisor and revealed on Saturday that Bluesky users have been "coming back to X in droves the last few weeks."

Bluesky, once pitched as a "Twitter Killer" by corporate media in a highly coordinated information operation, has been nothing less than another failed left-wing experiment. The social platform, which ripped off old Twitter, has transformed into an echo chamber for folks who still suffer from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and for the far left.

"The only group more insufferable than tech people is anti-tech bluesky users, who have been coming back to X in droves the last few weeks," Bier wrote on X.

He added, "And they’re just discovering that the entire world got rich over the last two years while they were busy arguing with each other about politics and AI. And they’re very, very angry."

The only group more insufferable than tech people is anti-tech bluesky users, who have been coming back to X in droves the last few weeks. And they’re just discovering that the entire world got rich over the last two years while they were busy arguing with each other about politics and AI. And they’re very, very angry. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 10, 2026

X users commented on Bier's post:

@nikitabier Need feature now ser https://t.co/QMhZzJzXid — Jason Premo • Acclaim Aerospace (@JasonPremoMFG) October 10, 2026

@nikitabier I like posting my memes everywhere but hide damn they are a bunch of crybabies https://t.co/pXpVJNGMRP — meme bastard 🍕 (@mask_bastard) October 10, 2026

Make them get a blue butterfly instead of a blue checkmark so we can stay far away from those accounts 😂 — Lumina (@Ultima_Lumina) October 11, 2026

TBH they were always very, very angry



Rage addiction is a terrible disease — Caveman in a suit (@CavemanInASuit) October 10, 2026

The conversations and breaking news are on X. Bluesky has morphed into an extremist pit for left-wing users who left X in revolt against Elon Musk's push for free speech because these folks with TDS can't have a civilized conversation about politics or anything else without getting into a violent shouting match. Bluesky is their so-called "safe space," but now some appear to be venturing back into the real world.