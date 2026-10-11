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Bluesky Exodus? Nikita Bier Says Users “Coming Back To X In Droves” And “Very Angry”

Bluesky Exodus? Nikita Bier Says Users "Coming Back To X In Droves" And "Very Angry"

Nikita Bier, who most recently led X's product development, has stayed on as an advisor and revealed on Saturday that Bluesky users have been "coming back to X in droves the last few weeks."

Bluesky, once pitched as a "Twitter Killer" by corporate media in a highly coordinated information operation, has been nothing less than another failed left-wing experiment. The social platform, which ripped off old Twitter, has transformed into an echo chamber for folks who still suffer from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and for the far left.

"The only group more insufferable than tech people is anti-tech bluesky users, who have been coming back to X in droves the last few weeks," Bier wrote on X.

He added, "And they’re just discovering that the entire world got rich over the last two years while they were busy arguing with each other about politics and AI. And they’re very, very angry."

X users commented on Bier's post:

The conversations and breaking news are on X. Bluesky has morphed into an extremist pit for left-wing users who left X in revolt against Elon Musk's push for free speech because these folks with TDS can't have a civilized conversation about politics or anything else without getting into a violent shouting match. Bluesky is their so-called "safe space," but now some appear to be venturing back into the real world. 

Tyler Durden Sun, 10/11/2026 - 14:30




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