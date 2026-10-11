The “wonders” of DEI – a UK issue only? Hardly.

The Donald and others have proclaimed that DEI is dead in the States. Obviously, a lot of people disagree with that. Including a great many powerful and connected businesses in fields like banking and finance, education, and health care. As have many State and municipal regimes. Indeed, many entities are doubling-down on pushing these things (which we prefer to call DIE, here at TPOL: Diversity, Inclusion and Equity as they promote it is seemingly fatal to society and liberty. Indeed, the results often seem to be Division, Insanity, and Erasure.

Such is definitely not the case in the United Kingdom, as a recent commentary on the failure of a jury to convict a vandal of a Churchill statue pointed out. His Majesty and His Majesty’s government are pushing DEI strongly: some municipalities even more so. For example, the City of London.

As we referenced in that commentary, there is a truly and incredibly ugly example of DEI in Trafalgar Square in London. (Warning: if you want to see it, click “Read More” below. It is (in our humble opinion) a disgusting piece of art.

“Lady in blue” statue on the “Fourth Plinth” in London:

It is massive: five meters (20 feet) tall. And honestly, as insulting to most “women of color” in the UK as it is possible. The plaque (courtesy of the “Lord Mayor of London”) pushes that point:

‘She is not an idol to revere or a historic figurehead to commemorate. She is a woman striding forward into our collective future with ambition and purpose. She is a Londoner, who represents the city’s spirit.’

But as one genuinely “progressive” commentator wrote: “Ultimately, Lady in Blue commemorates a non-existent person who has done nothing.” That would seem to be a suitable epitaph for more and more Woke personages. Ironically, the “artist” (creator?) of this travesty is not Brit, nor even of the Commonwealth (like, Jamaica, Nigeria, etc.) but is an “African-American” woman. (Or perhaps, “womyn” would be more acceptable?)

Fascinating as this is, the key here is that the powers that be in the United Kingdom, from the King on down to the rookie bobbie on street patrol, seems committed to a total reset of all British culture, traditions, and governance: including the idea of both Englishmen having God-given rights and limited government being suitable for free men and women.

(Of course, we at TPOL strenuously disagree that any government is suitable for free men and women – at least any human, mandatory type.)

It is very important to remember that this problem with DEI and tearing down society, devaluing historical achievements and frankly, de-beautifying public spaces, is far from limited to the UK. Nor to Canada or Down Under, or the blue States here at home.

The way in which these goals are presented and become acceptable to at least a plurality of average, everyday citizens and subjects is both sly and successful. Even the most conservative (or even many libertarians) parrot the politically-correct phrases and words. Words and phrases that are part and parcel of the entire Woke mindset. A perfect example, Stateside, is the term “Native American” for those mindsets. When fully informed, only the Woke use the terms Indigenous or Native American. These are as derogatory to many people as are words such as s****, n****, h*****, or w*****. But many people have been deluded into using those terms.

The preferred? Call people by at least the standard name for their nation: Sioux, Navajo, Comanche, etc. Or German, Russian, or American. (Not Kraut/Hun, Ruski/Moskali, or Ami/Yank.) But preferably by their own name for their ethnic or national group: Lakota (or Dakota or Nakota), Dineh, Numunuu, etc. If there are people of several nations or tribes, use a generic term. Only the most radical will be angered by “American Indian” or the common abbreviation, “AmerInd.” This is not 1984 or Brave New World.