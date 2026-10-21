What Could Democrats Do If They Win The Midterms?

Authored by Nathan Worcester via The Epoch Times,

Even as Republican campaign spending intensifies and the president holds rallies across the country for candidates, many forecasts still look grim for the party in power.

Observers from across the political spectrum predict that Democrats will retake the House, and maybe even the Senate.

What's on the agenda if Democrats win big?

Lawmakers and insiders have outlined a range of possibilities and priorities, including pushback against the Iran war, renewed attention to data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), and congressional investigations targeting everything from the Trump family's finances to the Epstein files.

Yet, President Donald Trump's vetoes may limit Democrats' effectiveness in implementing an affordability-focused plan touted by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), as could disputes within that party.

Still, some potential outcomes, such as even more delays or blocks of Trump's judicial and Cabinet nominees, seem baked into the cake - especially so if Democrats capture enough seats to bypass tie-breaking votes from Vice President JD Vance.

Pollsters Rich Baris and Mark Mitchell, both of whom predicted Trump's 2024 victory, see Republicans on track to lose the House and possibly the Senate.

During a Sept. 30 press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that his party was working to take the Senate in part to stymie the president's nominees for the Supreme Court and other courts.

Other possibilities - for instance, another Trump impeachment or two downstream of anticipated investigations - are far short of inevitable, at least partly because of the costs they may impose on some Democrats.

Impeachments

One man who understands the costs of an impeachment proceeding is Joe Cunningham.

The South Carolina Democrat entered the House after an upset victory in 2018, flipping a longstanding Republican district during a midterm election cycle that saw Democrats pick up dozens of seats in the lower chamber.

The lawmaker, who was a member of the moderate Blue Dog Democrats, lost his 2020 reelection bid to the current representative, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

"I could argue that I lost my seat because of my impeachment vote," Cunningham told The Epoch Times, adding, "I don't have any regrets at all."

Rep. Joe Cunningham addresses the crowd at the South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention in Columbia on June 22, 2019. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Retreading that familiar territory could hurt Democratic incumbents in purple districts, he said, arguing that Democrats should prioritize economic issues rather than an impeachment proceeding he predicted would "consume all the oxygen."

A Senate conviction - the step after impeachment that would actually remove Trump from office - would need support from two-thirds of that chamber. That's hard to imagine in even the rosiest midterm scenarios for Democrats.

Jeffries, though a vocal Trump critic who has accused him of unprecedented corruption, has not committed to impeaching the president.

President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell, Mont., on Oct. 14, 2026. Travis Gillmore/The Epoch Times

Of course, Trump is not the only administration official Democrats might try to impeach.

Since the second Trump administration began, House Democrats have taken initial steps to oust Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has also faced heavy scrutiny from congressional Democrats, who opposed his nomination.

He's also encountered criticism from his own party, including from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) who accused Blanche of failing to comply with his legislation demanding the release of the Epstein files. A cosponsor of that bill, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), floated impeachment of Blanche in September.

That month, Massie also introduced articles of impeachment against Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, alleging his conduct of the Iran War has violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973. An early House recess short-circuited a push for a vote before the midterms.

Lindsey Cormack, a political scientist at the Stevens Institute of Technology noted Khanna's support for the Hegseth impeachment in an interview with The Epoch Times, saying he "will likely be targeted."

War Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at Anduril Industries in Sparrow Point, Md., on Oct. 6, 2026. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

Investigations

The bigger - and broader - story might be investigations.

A flurry of subpoenas could hit those in and around the administration as Democrats seek to highlight alleged corruption.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have previewed possible probes into 1789 Capital, Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital firm, and cryptocurrency deals involving the president and his family.

Despite the passage of the Epstein Transparency Act in 2025, redactions in them have driven controversy and could also spur action.

Khanna has said his fellow Democrats should make the Epstein files a major focus in the event they regain control of Congress.

The Justice Department has said the redactions in the files are intended to protect Epstein victims and their families.

Dave Spencer, host of the Practically Political podcast, advised Democrats to pick their battles carefully.

"If they launch too many investigations at once, the American people could begin to see it as overkill," he told The Epoch Times.

Data Centers and AI

Democrats may tackle two closely related issues currently in the spotlight - data centers and AI.

The proliferation of data centers, closely linked to the AI boom and backed by the president, has faced pushback in some local communities.

The Republican-backed Ratepayer Protection Act, legislation aimed at constraining the higher electric bills that hit some consumers after data centers arrive, passed the House but failed in the Senate before that chamber recessed.

Demonstrators protest construction of the Stratos data center in Utah's Box Elder County during a rally at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on May 23, 2026. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Democrats have touted a different data center bill, the GRID Savings Act, that would make the companies building out data centers pay for grid and transmission upgrades associated with the boom. GRID stands for Guarding Ratepayers from Increased Demand-costs.

Adam Swart of Crowds on Demand, a paid protester firm, weighed in on grassroots opposition to the buildout to data centers, describing it as "one of the strangest emerging bipartisan issues."

"Tucker Carlson-style Republicans and progressive Democrats increasingly oppose them, while the establishments of both parties largely support them. I suspect Congress eventually passes 'reform' that sounds restrictive but actually makes it easier for the industry to build," he told The Epoch Times.

AI could also spur action.

Amid the tech competition with China and AI-driven economic growth, Trump has cautioned against excessive regulation of the technology, which he has dubbed "super intelligence." Yet some lawmakers, including many Democrats, want more guardrails on those systems as some industry leaders publicly worry about AI safety.

Cunningham said that while he is not in line with the leftmost wing of the Democrats, AI regulation would be "more populist than socialist," and important for his party to address to win back support for 2028.

On Oct. 7, Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), who has worked with Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) on legislation to regulate AI, published a draft version of a bill that would impose a stricter liability standard on AI developers.

Other Priorities

Carmack, the political scientist at the Stevens Institute of Technology, told The Epoch Times she expects Democrats to apply pressure on AI and another contentious matter - immigration - through both legislation and spending negotiations.

Spencer too expects immigration to fuel spending battles between Republicans and Democrats.

Reconciliation bills passed by the GOP-controlled Congress have locked in years of funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

If Democrats perform well enough in the midterms, they could also step up their challenges to tariffs, food stamp cuts, the scope of military spending, and the Iran War, among other Trump policies.

Iranian-made Zolfaghar missiles are displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran on Aug. 2, 2026. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, premium subsidies, which triggered the longest government shutdown in history in late 2025, may come back into focus too.

Jeffries and Schumer have both vowed to tackle ACA restrictions championed by Republicans.

Legislation unveiled on Oct. 1 by the New York Democratic delegation, which includes both legislators, would roll back limits to the scope of those who can use ACA premium tax credits, a result of last year's One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

"The ACA subsidies are a hugely popular issue, and Democrats would almost certainly make restoring them a priority," said Spencer.

Limits and Division

Insiders and experts see a narrow and highly political path to some action as the threat of a Trump veto looms over possible Democratic attempts to legislate on their affordability promises.

Spencer said Democrats could "advance popular legislation that would require Trump to either sign it or veto it."

Cunningham said Democrats could force hard choices through bills targeting the costs of everyday goods. He hopes the party will pursue legislation on prescription drug prices and anti-competitive practices by large corporations.

If Democrats rule Capitol Hill, they will still have to manage conflicts in their own camp.

At the Democratic National Committee's August meeting, dueling resolutions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement - one calling for reform, the other for abolition - underscored ideological divides within the party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) at a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 5, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

Republican control of Congress during the first half of Trump's second term was marked by conflict, both between different wings of the party and between the House and Senate.

Whether Democrats curb their infighting or not, the future looks explosive.

"This will be an adversarial two years in the run-up to the 2028 presidential elections," Cormack predicted.

Democratic dominance on Capitol Hill - and just how adroitly they tangle with Trump - would also give voters a yardstick ahead of 2028.

"If Democrats want to build a lasting majority - if they want to build some momentum going into 2028 - they've got to start making deliveries for people, for Americans who are getting crushed under this economy," said Cunningham.