Riyadh Airport Closure Extended As Saudi Arabia Projects 'Normalcy', Hosting World Petroleum Congress

Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport's closure has been significantly extended in an unprecedented move by aviation authorities following the two weekend ballistic missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis which left at least 13 people killed and over 300 injured. Prior strikes rocked the airport last week, and in all 15 have been killed in two weeks, including a Saudi Airlines pilot.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation body Monday extended the suspension of operations, stating "The General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the extension of the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in order to complete the necessary procedures to verify the safety of the facilities and their operational readiness."

While it didn't give a date of planned resumption of airport operations, separately a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions, formerly Notice to Airmen) indicated a likely closure through the entire week, through a least Saturday:

Aviation @FAANews NOTAM A3604/26, issued on October 12, declares the entire airport unavailable due to precautionary measures until October 17 at 21:00 UTC, equivalent to midnight in Saudi Arabia at the start of October 18. This follows an earlier NOTAM closing Aircraft Stand C1 from October 8 through October 15. The notices confirm an airport-wide operational restriction, although they do not specify the full extent of the damage or establish when normal operations will resume.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has said that Houthi attacks on the kingdom's airports are serious and so his country's response must be "equally serious". The Saudis are still lobbying intensely behind the scenes for more direct military help from Western allies, especially the United States, which so far has been largely on the sidelines.

Saudi Ministry of Media handout/Reuters

The Houthis are not just turning up the security pressure on Saudi Arabia, but the economic pressure as well. On Monday CNBC writes, "Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., the U.S., France, Germany, Japan and others have warned against travel to the kingdom, which is hosting the World ⁠Petroleum Congress."

The Saudis are actually pressing ahead with the 25th WPC Energy Conference in Riyadh (going all this week), trying desperately to project a sense of normalcy. Where are the missile interceptors?

The Saudi energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, told the conference that “fear has no place in the Saudi lexicon”, emphasising that the resilience of the kingdom’s energy system and the determination of its people to confront crises. An urgent review is under way as to how Houthi missiles are repeatedly penetrating badly stretched Saudi air defences. Schoolchildren and some office workers were advised to work from home. The Houthis have also targeted the city of Khamis Mushait, and the King Fahd international airport in Dammam.

Oil prices have in the meantime climbed to near two-week highs. WTI is up 1.2% at $93.00 and Brent is at session highs, above $106 having traded in a $102.33-$106.17 range, as Iran insists Hormuz stays shut until all seven of its conditions are met and Trump mulls joining Saudi strikes on the Houthis. Below is a note from Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid:

The big geopolitical/energy story over the weekend is the continued complexity of the Middle East and Russia/Ukraine conflicts. Trump announced yesterday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate "energy ceasefire", but overnight developments underline how fragile that claim is. Zelenskyy said Ukraine supports a ceasefire if Russia does too and is awaiting details from Washington, while Moscow had still not publicly confirmed it. Zelenskyy also said Russia subsequently struck a thermal power plant in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian energy infrastructure. So for now this looks more like an untested US proposal than a functioning ceasefire, particularly after a similar arrangement last month failed to endure. The proposed ceasefire is closely linked to the extraordinary US pivot on Russian diesel. Ukrainian refinery strikes had forced Moscow to restrict fuel exports, tightening an already constrained products market. Trump's deal with Putin would allow around 13.5 million barrels of Russian diesel back into global markets this month via a temporary US sanctions waiver, potentially including the first US imports since March 2022. Zelenskyy has criticised the move, while Reuters reported that Washington threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons procurement support unless Kyiv halted refinery strikes. Russian barrels returning would be bearish for diesel cracks, but the overnight strikes make the ceasefire increasingly uncertain and highlight strains between Washington and Kyiv. Meanwhile, Middle East energy risk has moved sharply in the other direction. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport was hit again on Sunday after repeated attacks over the past week. Saudi Arabia said the latest strike killed one person and injured 11, after Saturday's attack killed 12 and wounded more than 300. The escalation comes as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces counter recent Houthi gains near Bab el-Mandeb, the crucial Red Sea shipping chokepoint. Repeated strikes disrupting flights in Riyadh also underline how difficult the Houthi threat may be for Saudi Arabia to suppress. That leaves a meaningful risk of wider regional escalation. Saudi Arabia has intensified air strikes in Yemen, while Trump said the US "may" join strikes against the Houthis after an American was among those killed on Saturday. Overnight, Iran denied directing the Houthis and its foreign minister urged diplomacy with Saudi Arabia, but there is little sign yet of de-escalation. Washington has so far limited support to intelligence sharing while Riyadh seeks more direct US help and air-defence support. So even if a Russia/Ukraine ceasefire and Russian diesel waiver ease pressure on refined products, attacks on Riyadh and fighting around Bab el-Mandeb leave an upside tail risk for oil and shipping costs, alongside continuing Strait of Hormuz disruption.

As for the ability (or inability) of Saudi Arabia and its allies to protect the kingdom's airports and key Aramco oil facilities, this will remain a big open question. Various global airlines will continue their suspensions even after Riyadh and other airports try to open back up for business.

KSA: The vulnerability will continue, and there are few interceptors. These are different situations. It was not Israel that intercepted the bulk of the Iranian missiles, but an entire U.S. defense network backed by NATO. Radars installed in Gulf countries, American ships, and even systems in Turkey tracked the trajectory of Iranian missiles, generating predictions and selecting which systems would be used. Israel only entered the equation when this entire network failed and the missiles reached Israeli airspace. When Iran began destroying this American radar network, the success rate of its missiles rose significantly. The distance from Iran to Israel, covered by this extensive monitoring, provided advantages that the Saudis do not have, I’m talking about tracking, predictions, and especially reaction time. Even so, Iranian missiles still achieved success with maneuvers that struck targets in Israel. Interception rates against the Houthis will not improve, and these missiles operate in saturation attacks coordinated with large numbers of drones. To make matters worse, the Saudis currently have no more than 350–500 interceptors, when they would need at least three times that number to deal with what the Houthis possess, and even then with no guarantee of success. There is nothing Bin Salman can do. He will not accept any agreement that unifies Yemen under Houthi rule. Nor is it within his power to end the war without an agreement between Iran and Trump. Everything in this theater has Iran’s hand behind it, as I have already detailed in previous articles. Can the Turks and Pakistanis declare war and attack the Yemenis? And what would they gain from it? Saudi billions? In that scenario we would face a long war and the economic strangulation of Saudi Arabia. Would the Saudis draw that money from their sovereign wealth fund? That would create more distrust and problems than solutions. Every scenario leads to destruction and heavy losses. The Saudi offensive still has significant military potential, but will it operate with an economic knife at its throat? Trump and Netanyahu are the ones who need to fix the problem they created, not only for the region, but for the world. — Patricia Marins (@pati_marins64) October 12, 2026

More Latest Developments

via Al Jazeera...

OPEC has lowered its oil demand growth forecast for this year to 400,000 barrels per day from 1.4 million at the start of the year, Haitham al-Ghais, Secretary General of the organisation says.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has said that until the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened, pressure across the energy chain will only intensify.

Mohsen Rezai, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, says the Strait of Hormuz will not fully reopen until the US starts fulfiling its commitments and respecting Iranian demands.

Abolfazl Shekarchi, chief spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, has said the country will not allow the restoration of the US-Israeli regional order in West Asia, according to the IRIB broadcaster.

Three in four households in Yemen are unable to put food on the table as fighting intensifies in the country, the World Food Programme (WFP) warns.

via Newsquawk...