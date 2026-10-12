Suspect With "Extensive Criminal Record" Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Philadelphia Police Officer

A 35-year-old Philadelphia Water Department employee is facing murder and attempted murder charges following a weekend shooting that left one police officer dead and another fighting for his life, according to CBS News.

Eric Lewis, who prosecutors say fired on at least 11 officers during an extended confrontation in West Philadelphia early Saturday, was arrested after authorities discovered him hiding in a tree near the scene. He appeared in court Sunday and remains jailed without bail ahead of an October 26 preliminary hearing.

The violence claimed the life of Shane Seiber, 40, a decorated 10-year police veteran and father of two who had recently completed SWAT training. Seiber, who previously served at Dover Air Force Base from 2007 to 2015, suffered three gunshot wounds and died despite emergency medical treatment.

CBS writes that a second officer, 33, and the father of five children, was struck by 12 bullets and remained in critical condition. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said his recovery was far from certain.

The confrontation began around 1 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a home on North 52nd Street following reports of an armed individual outside the residence. Gunfire erupted as police approached, prompting a large response involving patrol officers and tactical units.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Lewis subsequently fired toward nine other officers, although none were injured. Authorities eventually apprehended him after he reportedly spent several hours concealed in a nearby tree.

Investigators collected a shotgun and two pistols from the property, including a handgun reportedly taken from one of the wounded officers.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown, who lives nearby and observed the arrest, described Lewis as having "an extensive criminal record".

Brown also alleged that the suspect made statements indicating he wished more officers had died.

Lewis is reportedly employed by Philadelphia's Water Department and represented by District Council 33, a union that has expressed sympathy for the victims and promised to assist investigators.

The shooting has intensified discussion among local officials about public safety and behavioral health policies. Mayor Cherelle Parker called for expanding Pennsylvania's involuntary commitment statutes to address serious substance abuse and mental health problems.

Meanwhile, Gov. Josh Shapiro directed that flags be lowered to half-staff in Seiber's memory. Sen. John Fetterman also expressed support for the officers' families and hopes for the surviving officer's recovery.