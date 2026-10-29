Morality, ethics, and the real world

Elon Musk, currently the world’s richest man, is generally not known for his morality, certainly not on a personal level.

So for many, this latest controversy around Musk and his many enterprises may be a surprise.

Ukraine has a far worse government than many places, if not necessarily worse than Russia. In their “defensive war” against Russia (opinions vary), they have pushed the use of drones and systems for controlling drones as they use them to attack Russian troops and cities.

To do that, they need very advanced and capable communications systems. Today, that means space-based systems to allow Ukrainian operators to control the deadly unmanned aerial vehicles. And in 2026, that means using tools like StarShield and StarLink. Systems and services provided by SpaceX. That is, Elon Musk.

Recently, the speed (and probably bandwidth) provided to Ukrainian military users by SpaceX was dialed back. Meaning fewer drones in the air, poorer control, and other “intolerable” limitations on sending drones to kill Russian vehicles, plants, soldiers… and civilians. This is of course unacceptable to Kviv, and makes it harder for them to go tit-for-tat with Russian weapons killing Ukrainian vehicles, plants, soldiers, and civilians. All condemned as atrocities of war when done by Russia, but justified as self-defense when done by Ukraine. (Got that? See also Winston Churchill, Curtis LeMay, and history of the V1 and V2 wonder weapons.)

So they complained to DC, knowing that our FedGov is just as authoritarian and micromanaging as their regime (just with a nicer, softer glove over the iron fist). And dear Mr. Musk was asked why he did this to dear, dear Ukraine who is defending Europe and the world against the evil ambitions of evil Vlad and the Russkie bear. And specifically if he (Musk) did it? Maybe it was actually DC double-dealing, which of course is ludicrous.

His answer:

Here is his full response:

Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.

Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia.

SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR. That said, I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell.

End of story.

Wow. It appears that at least in some things, Elon Musk has a moral compass.

Should we (as lovers of liberty and advocates of condemning aggression (offensive action) while upholding the use of deadly force for defensive purposes) applaud Musk’s action? Or condemn it as denying a vital tool to the lesser of two evils?

What are your thoughts, dear readers?