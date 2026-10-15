Another 'Violating' Oil Tanker Caught Fire East Of Hormuz Strait: Iran Navy

Iran's military has announced Thursday that it has disabled another 'trespassing' tanker in the Hormuz Strait area, which caught fire after possibly hitting a sea mine - or else coming under direct attack.

"A few hours ago, the Iranian Navy's surveillance teams, while patrolling and controlling the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, identified a trespassing tanker that had caught fire in the restricted area," semi-official Fars newly reports.

"This trespassing tanker was attempting to cross the restricted area in the Sea of ​​Oman by turning off its tracking systems," the reoport adds.

Iran's Navy is again claiming, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy announced that the Strait of Hormuz is under the full control and supervision of the brave men of this force and the IRGC Navy".

Social media images are circulating which to show the alleged ship in question on fire.

Iran’s Navy Just Hit Another Oil Tanker Public Relations Department of the Iranian Army's Navy: Naval surveillance teams have detected an oil tanker that caught fire in a restricted area during a routine patrol and monitoring operation in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker, which was attempting to cross the restricted area in the Sea of Oman, had disabled its tracking systems. — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) October 15, 2026

The month of October alone has seen something like 25 Iranian attacks on tankers and cargo ships in regional waters, including as a result of sea mine detonations.

Last summer, the Trump administration was touting that the US Navy's mission there had successfully demined the Strait of Hormuz, but clearly Tehran is asserting and seeking to demonstrate this was not the case.

On Wednesday a Singapore-flagged container ship completely sunk when it was hit by an unknown projectile the day prior while in the Strait of Hormuz, video as and Singaporean authorities have confirmed.

All 21 crew members of GFS Pride were evacuated and with no injuries, with dramatic videos taken by the crew members going viral.

Viral footage shows iPhones and other goods floating on the sea surface after a container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz due to a collision with a sea mine. https://t.co/uLrMokroqL — Nizam Tellawi (@nizamtellawi) October 14, 2026

Iranian Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy coordinator of Iran’s army, has meanwhile issued yet another warning for ships seeking to transit Hormuz. He said that "without coordination [we] will see what happens to them."

"We will confront enemy threats by relying on new equipment and the capabilities of our young people," he said according to Mehr news agency.

"Iran can’t vote in the midterms, but it’s clearly trying to have a say."

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Footage circulating online reportedly shows another oil tanker hit by Iran’s IRGC near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials said they ordered a faster tempo of tanker attacks earlier this month, aiming to keep oil prices high through the U.S. midterms. Iran can’t vote in the midterms, but it’s clearly trying to have a say. Writer: Julie https://t.co/TF4Jpqh9SI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 15, 2026

The Iranian Admiral added, "The Iranian army’s navy has a strong presence on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz and maintains full control and surveillance over the area."