Gen Z Life Satisfaction Plummets, 1 In 4 Receiving Treatment For Depression; New Poll Finds

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

A recent Gallup Life Evaluation Index poll shows that Generation Z's mental health and life satisfaction have plummeted, completely inverting historical happiness trends.

The New York Post reports that less than half now describe their lives as "thriving," compared to their Millennial predecessors a generation ago.

According to Gallup, more than a quarter of adults aged 18 to 29 also reported that they are being treated for depression, up by 11 points since 2019.

Thriving among U.S. adults aged 18 to 29 fell from 64% in 2010 to 44% through the third quarter of 2026 - a 20-point drop and the largest decline of any age group since tracking began.



New research from Gallup and @RippelHealth: https://t.co/TtC6Q7KTfI pic.twitter.com/Su1nfSJbXq — Gallup (@Gallup) October 5, 2026

Historically, happiness data followed a predictable "U-shape" curve, where well-being peaked in youth, dipped during midlife, and rose again in retirement.

Today, global and domestic polling reveals that the curve has effectively flattened or reversed into a downward ski slope, with young adults reporting the highest rates of despair, anxiety, and misery.

Dr. Katrina Furey, MD, a Connecticut-based psychiatrist told the NY Post, "Gen Z has had constant access to their smart phones and social media, plus a global pandemic plus financial stressors like housing that no other generation has had."

Furey added, "The social isolation of COVID-19 during their formative developmental years for sure has left a lasting impact. Depression and loneliness can really tie into your social connections. And I do hear a lot of distress from that generation about their future."

The Gallup survey showed only 44 percent of young adults described themselves as "thriving," compared to 64 percent of the same age group back in 2010.

While Gen Z were the least positive generation, Millennials also showed a noticeable decline, with just 45 percent of those aged between 30-44 "thriving."

Meanwhile, Gen X positivity hasn't dropped as much as younger groups, but the 46% of those aged 45 to 64 now thriving matches their generation's low from 2008 during the height of the Great Recession, according to Gallup.

Researchers say the only generation that has higher life evaluations now than in 2008 is Baby Boomers, with the percentage of those aged 65 and older who are "thriving" rising steadily from 38% in 2008 to 53% in 2026, matching their record high of 2021.

Sociologists, economists, and psychologists attribute the multi-faceted crisis to a "perfect storm" of technological, financial, and societal shifts.