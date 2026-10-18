X Gets "Stronger" As Threads And Bluesky Quarantine The "Worst People On The Internet"

Meta Platforms' Threads and rival Bluesky have devolved into far-left echo chambers that some describe as platforms for the clinically insane, where intelligent conversations are severely lacking and discussions become shouting matches among those suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and infected by the woke mind virus.

Democrats flee X for Bluesky amid Musk-Trump alliance https://t.co/ZoW1VemR69 — The Hill (@thehill) November 23, 2024

That concentration of left-wing lunatics on Threads and Bluesky may be strengthening X's competitive position, making it more attractive to professional users and youngsters seeking competing viewpoints and substantive conversations across the political spectrum and about current trends in the real world.

Nikita Bier, who most recently led X's product development, took to X over the weekend to explain that "Threads was an existential risk to X" last year, but that the threat has largely dissipated.

Bier explains:

Last year I thought Threads was an existential risk to X. When Meta puts its full weight behind something, by injecting the app into Instagram, it's DEFCON 5: You have to squeeze out every last drop of growth from all available surfaces to save the app. However, I started to realize that the opposite was happening: It was strengthening X. If you look at any announcement by Zuck, you will see the most rude & toxic comments on the internet. But when he makes those same announcements on X, people are thrilled about how he's pushing humanity forward. X is a place where people are excited about the future, so it's no surprise he and his top lieutenants are using it more than their own app. Threads, and Bluesky, have effectively quarantined some of the worst people on the internet. And so I had an epiphany: those apps are X's anti-abuse systems.

Last year I thought Threads was an existential risk to X. When Meta puts its full weight behind something -- by injecting the app into Instagram, it’s DEFCON 5: You have to squeeze out every last drop of growth from all available surfaces to save the app. However, I started to realize that the opposite was happening: It was strengthening X. If you look at any announcement by Zuck, you will see the most rude & toxic comments on the internet. But when he makes those same announcements on X, people are thrilled about how he’s pushing humanity forward. X is a place where people are excited about the future, so it’s no surprise he and his top lieutenants are using it more than their own app. Threads — and Bluesky — have effectively quarantined some of the worst people on the internet. And so I had an epiphany: those apps are X’s anti-abuse systems. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 17, 2026

Bier's revelation comes one week after he cited what appears to be internal X data that shows Bluesky users have been "coming back to X in droves the last few weeks."

Elon Musk responded to our note on this development, confirming it as "true."

@zerohedge True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2026

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and remind readers that PR firms and corporate media ran an information campaign centered around the key phrase "Twitter Killer" when Bluesky really gained traction in 2023.

However, that information operation gained limited traction.

X has challenged globalist corporate media's role as the primary gatekeeper of information, shifting influence toward the accounts and networks users choose to follow. Its appeal extends to discussions, where competing voices across the political spectrum can have civilized conversations and challenge prevailing narratives. Threads and Bluesky have struggled to replicate X's ecosystem, as it has merely become a 'safe space' for left-wing extremism.