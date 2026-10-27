First US Submarine Revealed For Deployment To Australia Under AUKUS

Authored by Jerry Zhu via The Epoch Times,

The United States has named the first nuclear-powered submarine to be deployed to Western Australia under the AUKUS defense agreement, marking a significant milestone in Australia's plan to operate its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) will be the first vessel assigned to SRF-West at HMAS Stirling, with the rotational deployment scheduled to begin in late 2027.

The announcement was made on Oct. 27 by Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting.

SRF-West will see up to four U.S. Virginia-class submarines and one British Astute-class submarine rotate through the Western Australian naval base.

Australian Submarine Agency Director-General Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead said the announcement demonstrated progress in implementing the AUKUS agreement.

"The designation of the first submarine assigned to SRF-West signals the transition from planning to implementation," he said.

Mead said the presence of American submarines would help Australian personnel develop the skills and experience needed to operate the country's future fleet.

"[The USS Colorado and its crew] at HMAS Stirling will help accelerate the development of the skills, experience and knowledge transfer that are fundamental to delivering Australia's future conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability," he said.

Established in September 2021, AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and security in the Indo-Pacific.

A central component of the agreement, known as Pillar I, involves Australia acquiring conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines to eventually replace its aging Collins-class fleet.

Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Matt Buckley, said the announcement marked a "significant milestone for Australia, our Navy and the AUKUS partnership."

"For our sailors, this is about working alongside the world's most experienced nuclear-powered submarine operators and building the skills, knowledge and experience that will underpin Australia's future conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability," he said.

Under the submarine acquisition pathway announced in 2023, SRF-West represents a transitional step before Australia takes ownership of its first nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia has already undertaken maintenance activities involving U.S. submarines at HMAS Stirling, including work on the USS Vermont in 2025.

The next major milestone is expected in the early 2030s, when Australia is scheduled to receive its first Virginia-class submarine from the United States.