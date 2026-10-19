Vance Blindsided By Grieving Military Husband Who Blasts 'Fundamental Failures' Of Iran War

A CBS News town hall Saturday night saw Vice President JD Vance several times put in a very tough spot. It was a rare moment that a top White House official like him was put directly before voters as they fired off questions.

A one point he was somewhat blindsided by a grieving military husband's necessary and very blunt question over how the admin as well as military leadership has handled the Iran war. His wife, 39-year old Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor was among the first American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury.

The surviving husband, Joey Amor, called out "fundamental failures" in Trump's war on Iran and expressed that he holds decision-makers responsible for his wife's death. WATCH:

The husband of a U.S. soldier killed in Trump's Iran war confronts JD Vance over alleged military leadership failures that led to the deaths of his wife and five other service members. JOEY AMOR: “There's a failure in the leadership.” VANCE: “This is literally the first time I've heard of this.” https://t.co/ofolOyh58a — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 18, 2026

"Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that," Joey told Vance during the town hall.

"My wife has told me things before she passed. There are other soldiers that know things that are being quiet about certain aspects of this," he continued.

"I want to know how this administration is going to start holding those leaders accountable for the actions and the deaths of the soldiers that we that we honor and that we love."

Vance's response was widely criticized as appearing robotic and distant - and many also critiqued that the biggest surprise was that he as number two in the administration would express bewilderment and 'surprise' over any of this (now seven months in to a war that initially the White House kept insisting would just take 'days' or 'weeks').

Six American soldiers of the 103rd Sustainment Command were killed that day by Iranian drone strike on Kuwait:

Vance at one point in the response strangely asserted that it was "literally the first time I've heard of this."

"When you talk about failures that were, that we were implicated in.....this literally [is] the first time I’ve heard of this," Vance stated.

"Now, it may be that some of the things that you’re talking about are things where our tactics have already improved," Vance continued in the response. "There were issues with where troops were located that we realized were a huge mistake and that we could do better on, and we have changed that."

He did list out a couple of specifics that "we could do better on" - referencing decision-makers and the administration, and added:

Now, I'm not going to get into the details because, God forbid, I don't want the Iranians to learn something else that they're going to use to target somebody else's wife or somebody else's mother.

There have long been widespread complaints among military analysts and regional watchers that the Pentagon seemed to inadequately account for Iran's response after the opening days and weeks of bombing Iranian cities and installations.

Vance while addressing another question actually seemed to suggest his view that the US attack of Iran was a mistake - though without openly saying so.

"fundamentally, we are where we are..."

JD Vance on Iran: I see what Abdul El-Sayed says about the war in Iran. I see him criticizing decisions that the president has made, the military has made. But fundamentally, we are where we are. https://t.co/bHRUjrePNX — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 18, 2026

Some reports have said that regionally deployed troops and their family fear the service members in the Middle East are "sitting ducks" and that the White House doesn't seem to have a strategy or end goal.