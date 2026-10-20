Man Sells Everything, Travels 1,200 Miles To Meet Dream Woman, Only To Discover She’s AI

A lovestruck man sold everything he owned and traveled more than 1,200 miles by bus to meet the woman of his dreams, only to discover the beautiful blonde he had fallen for was nothing more than an AI-generated fantasy, according to local media.

Edimar Rocha Martins, a 49-year-old bricklayer from Brazil, believed he had finally found true love after becoming infatuated with a social media account belonging to a stunning blonde named Jéssica Oliveira, also known as Jéssica Fazendeira.

The profile portrayed her as a wealthy farmer searching for a husband, featuring videos of an idyllic countryside lifestyle and promises of romance, financial security and a comfortable home.

Martins first discovered the account in 2020 and became convinced Oliveira was the woman he wanted to marry.

Determined to find his supposed soulmate, he reportedly sold his possessions, emptied his savings and embarked on a grueling 36-hour bus journey to Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

However, his romantic adventure quickly turned into a nightmare. Martins wandered the streets showing strangers photographs of Oliveira, desperately hoping someone could help him track her down. Martins eventually approached a local radio station, where staff delivered the crushing revelation that the woman he had traveled so far to meet did not actually exist.

"I went to the radio station there, and they said no, that's fake news, that woman doesn't exist," Martins recalled in an interview with TV Mirante.

Vende todo y viaja 2.000 kilómetros por una mujer que resulta ser una IA Edimar Rocha Martins, de 49 años, aseguró que jamás sospechó de una estafa porque nunca le pidieron dinero; por el contrario, le prometieron apoyo económico. https://t.co/fXYCeOiI1l — aapayés (@aapayes) October 19, 2026

The person behind Oliveira's account later acknowledged that the blonde bombshell was entirely artificial, explaining that the profile had been created to attract online engagement and promote products.

The operator denied ever communicating directly with Martins or inviting him to visit.

Stranded without money and with nowhere to turn, the devastated bricklayer sought assistance from local authorities, who helped arrange his journey home.

"It only brings sadness, discouragement, depression. Many people wanted to find a relationship, so I came," Martins said.

"I sold all my things, I got rid of everything," he added. "That's how you get discouraged, who wouldn't get discouraged?"

Yet despite having his romantic dreams shattered, Martins said he wasn't giving up on finding love.

"I didn't find her, but I'll find another one, and it will be in the same place I went, and I'll go again," he declared.