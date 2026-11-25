California City Nixed CFIUS Clause From Chinese Water Deal Near Air Base After Attorney Warned Feds 'May Take It Out On You'

Authored by Arthur Zhang via The Epoch Times,

A California city has approved a 15-year water agreement with a Chinese-owned beverage manufacturer near a military installation without including the company's promised federal national-security review in the contract.

The Fairfield City Council voted 6-1 on Nov. 17 to authorize the agreement for Streamfill Packers LLC, a subsidiary of Chinese beverage giant Nongfu Spring. The company plans to convert a former Anheuser-Busch brewery, about seven miles from Travis Air Force Base, into a beverage manufacturing plant.

Council member and Mayor-elect Pam Bertani cast the sole dissenting vote after unsuccessfully seeking a written commitment that Streamfill would submit the project to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a federal panel that reviews certain foreign investments for national-security risks.

Streamfill plans to invest more than $200 million and create approximately 130 jobs, it announced on Nov. 21. The agreement anticipates an average water consumption of 1.65 million gallons daily, with a maximum of 2.2 million gallons.

Council Rejects Proposed CFIUS Provision

During the Nov. 17 council meeting, Bertani said that she was not trying to delay the project or require CFIUS clearance before construction, but that she wanted the company's stated intention to pursue federal review included in the water agreement.

City Attorney David Lim acknowledged that the council could add the provision but advised against doing so, warning that drawing federal attention to the project could have political repercussions for Fairfield because, he said, California was not necessarily favored by the current administration.

"This administration may take it out on you all, and I can't protect you from that," he said.

Although city representatives indicated that the parties were willing to accept the amendment, the council nevertheless approved the agreement without the provision.

In a Nov. 23 written response to The Epoch Times, Fairfield spokesman Bill Way said CFIUS jurisdiction was a federal matter separate from municipal water-service responsibilities. Way said that the city did not seek a legal opinion on CFIUS because it had no role in the federal review process.

In a separate public statement issued on Nov. 21, Streamfill said it had notified CFIUS of its intention to submit a voluntary declaration.

CFIUS filings are generally voluntary. The brewery is outside the one-mile zone around Travis Air Force Base covered by certain CFIUS real estate rules, but federal authorities may still review qualifying foreign investments and property leases.

Former Mayor Criticizes Handling of Project

Former Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy criticized Lim for advising against the proposed CFIUS provision and faulted the council for approving the agreement without it, according to her Nov. 23 written responses to The Epoch Times.

"City Attorney David Lim's remarks were reckless and showed an uninformed opinion on how Fairfield - home of Travis [Air Force Base] - should properly deal with potential contracts with a Chinese company," Moy said.

Moy said she wrote to CFIUS and Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) after the meeting, requesting federal attention to the project, and that neither responded.

"The council simply could've accepted the company's concession on CFIUS. It wasn't hard," she added.

Moy argued that Fairfield officials should have gone further - waiting for federal clearance before proceeding and limiting the water agreement to five-year increments rather than 15 years.

"We need jobs and money, but you don't sell out your country for that," she wrote in a Nov. 19 X post.

City Officials Traveled to China

Way also said that City Manager David Gassaway and Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District General Manager Jordan Damerel traveled to China from April 19 to April 24.

They toured Nongfu Spring factories in Chun'an and Huangshan and visited its corporate campus in Hangzhou.

Moy told The Epoch Times that she encouraged the officials to gather information about the company but did not arrange or authorize the trip.

Way said the city paid for airfare and lodging for the April China trip, while Nongfu Spring covered ground transportation and meals.

According to the city spokesman, Nongfu Spring's payments for meals and ground transportation would be reported to the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Way also said that Travis Air Force Base had been informed about the prospective company, facility use, China trip, and public approval timetable.

Asked whether Travis Air Force Base had provided any written assessment, recommendations, or concerns about the project, Way declined to characterize the base's position, saying that it did not speak for the installation.

The Epoch Times requested comment from Travis Air Force Base and the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development but received no responses by publication time.

Property Sale, Water Agreement Update

The California project involves Ocean West Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, which agreed to purchase the former brewery through Hale Ranch Owner LLC and lease the facility to Streamfill.

Streamfill announced on Nov. 21 that the new owner had completed the acquisition. Way told The Epoch Times that the city had received notification on Nov. 20 that the sale had closed.

The spokesman said the city was still awaiting signatures and paperwork needed to terminate Anheuser-Busch's existing water agreement and finalize its replacement with the new owner and Streamfill.

Moy told The Epoch Times that Gov. Gavin Newsom's office had presented three prospective occupants for the former brewery: a data center, an unidentified high-tech company, and Nongfu Spring's manufacturing operation.

She said council members initially received only general descriptions of the prospective investors, without their names.

The Epoch Times sought comment from Streamfill and Ocean West on the property transaction and federal security review. Neither responded by publication time.

Earlier New Hampshire Project Abandoned

Nongfu Spring abandoned plans to build a beverage manufacturing plant in Nashua, New Hampshire, after an affiliated U.S. company bought industrial property there for $67 million in early 2025.

Streamfill representative Paul Karbowski acknowledged during Fairfield's Nov. 17 council meeting that the company had decided to pursue a different location. In its Nov. 21 public statement, Streamfill confirmed that it had decided to sell the New Hampshire property.

The Nashua purchase had drawn opposition and scrutiny over foreign ownership and proximity to defense-related facilities.

An October 2025 memorandum from the New Hampshire Department of Justice found that Nongfu Spring representatives had claimed CFIUS approval for the transaction.

"This Office has not been able to independently verify this assertion," the New Hampshire attorney general's office wrote.

Streamfill maintained in its Nov. 21 statement that it had successfully completed the voluntary CFIUS declaration process for Nashua, but did not disclose the specific federal determination.

Moy cited the abandoned project and unresolved questions about its federal review as reasons to be cautious in Fairfield, so as "to ensure national security isn't compromised by the sale of water and operations by the Chinese company."