The Man Who Made Kamala Harris Says She Shouldn't Run In 2028

The 2028 Democratic presidential nomination race has no clear front-runner, with former VP Kamala Harris currently topping the RealClearPolitics national average at 16.5%. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is at 15%, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg both at 14%.

Harris started strong in 2028 polling after losing to Trump in 2024, but her numbers are slipping as other Democrats are gaining traction. Ossoff, in particular, has surged from single digits to 15-18% since the midterms. The message Democrat voters are sending is clear: Harris's grip is weak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), long seen as plotting a 2028 presidential run, has slipped to fifth at 11%. Harris's numbers are even worse in key states. In New Hampshire, she sinks to 6% while Buttigieg takes the lead.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Nov. 12 asked Democratic voters which potential candidates would make an excellent nominee. Ossoff and Buttigieg led at 29% each, with Harris and Newsom tied at 23%.

Willie Brown (D-CA), the 92-year-old former San Francisco mayor who spent decades as one of California's most powerful political figures, began dating Harris in the mid-1990s, when she was a 29-year-old prosecutor and he was 60. As speaker of the California Assembly, Brown appointed her to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission. He has since said he helped her win the 2003 race for San Francisco district attorney, including in a 2019 San Francisco Chronicle column.

Over lunch with The Red Letter at John's Grill in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 21, Brown said he doesn't want Harris running for president again in 2028.

"I'm sorry that she even thinks about running for president," Brown said. "I don't want her to run."

Brown also told the outlet, "She was clearly very hurt."

Brown has questioned whether Harris has the speaking style and presence to win over voters and command a room, saying she has no "Baptist preacher flavor in her soul." He noted that she already reached the highest elected office any American woman has held, serving four years as vice president under Joe Biden.

Brown suggested she consider roles outside electoral politics, such as leading a major institution or working in media. He has also said he was surprised she didn't run for governor of California, a move he believes could have strengthened her national standing.

Polls suggested that had she run for governor of California, she would have been the frontrunner.

Brown also launched Gavin Newsom's career. He appointed Newsom to San Francisco's Parking and Traffic Commission, helped him win a seat on the city's Board of Supervisors, and backed his successful 2003 run for mayor. At a 2024 ceremony inducting Brown into the California Hall of Fame, Newsom credited his former patron.

"I'm standing here because of Willie Brown," Newsom said.

In June 2026, Brown told ABC News that Newsom held an edge over Harris because he was not the "most recent loser."

"When you embrace somebody for the job, you really want to embrace a winner," Brown said. "And Newsom would be what you would have to say at the moment is a winner."

Newsom, however, has tied his own plans to Harris's decision. During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper that aired in September, Newsom said he would stay out of the race if she entered it.

"I don't know if she runs, but we'll see," Newsom said. "I wouldn't run if she ran."

Tapper asked, "If she runs, you will not?"

"Of course not. Why would I? I wouldn't do that to her. I wouldn't do it to me. I wouldn't do that to you. I wouldn't waste everyone's time. Who needs that?" Newsom said.

He described a primary between the two Californians as a "gift from God for everybody else. They'd enjoy the hell out of it. Mutual assured destruction. It services no greater good." Newsom said that the overlap between their political bases would make it impossible for either to succeed in a primary.

"I know her base of supporters, I know her friends, the Venn diagram on that is just pure crossover," Newsom said. "I wouldn't do that to people."

Newsom tells @jaketapper he won't run in 2028 if Kamala Harris runs. pic.twitter.com/auDjNdBlyr — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 14, 2026

Harris has not said publicly whether she will run again in 2028.