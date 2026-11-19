Rebellion Against Jeffries Disintegrates In Landslide Speaker Nomination: Will The Same Happen With Schumer?

Two weeks of post-midterm histrionics about a rebellion against House Democratic Party leader Hakeem Jeffries evaporated on Wednesday, as the New Yorker won the House speaker nomination in a lopsided 251-11 vote. The outcome threw cold water on the party's progressive wing, which had branded Jeffries as just another establishmentarian who's all too willing to bend to the wishes of big business and keep on funding and arming the State of Israel.

The nomination all but assures he will become the Speaker of the House on January 3, when the 120th Congress convenes and holds a vote. Forever enmeshed in identity-politics, major media outlets emphasized that he will be the first black speaker. In the run-up to Wedneday's vote, some of Jeffries' backers had implied that much of the opposition to his speakership sprang from racism, as demonstrated in this exchange on Jake Tapper's CNN show:

‘This is a moment that we should all celebrate. But instead... they’re attacking him... and it is no different to me than the white supremacists that are on my side.’ @jaketapper asks Shermichael Singleton about attacks on House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/Ow3206WXDn — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 18, 2026

The goofiness of that claim was brilliantly illuminated on Wednesday. Voting for the speaker nomination is conducted via secret ballots, but, of seven members-elect who've publicized their votes, six of them are non-white and four are black. That group of seven progressives issued a joint statement after the balloting. “Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues,” they wrote. They added that they've worked to "secure commitments" from Jeffries on those issues, but that "there is still work to be done" and that "our vote in caucus today was no."

Last week, Jeffries was subjected to serial heckling when he spoke at the What's Next conference, where Democratic leaders, strategists, and newly elected lawmakers gathered to plan how to use the new majorities and how to position the party for 2028. "YOU'RE A F***ING LIAR!" one man yelled. His and other disruptive tirades accused Jeffries of "being in the pocket of corporations," "tak[ing] money from private equity" and "shaking hands with the Trump family."

On Monday, California Democrat Ro Khanna said he would support Jeffries, but told Cenk Uyger that he was thus far disappointed that he and other were unable to secure commitments from Jeffries on two key demands: eliminating military aid to Israel, and killing NDAA Section 219, which, if enacted in the coming weeks, would integrate the United States and Israeli militaries.

Hakeem Jeffries says in a past speech at AIPAC that Jerusalem is the “sixth borough” of New York City and says he visits there “to catch up with my constituents.” pic.twitter.com/cSCI9oPf0V — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) November 17, 2026

In other balloting for House Democratic leadership positions, Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark was chosen as Majority Leader, while California Rep. Pete Aguilar will be Majority Whip. California Rep. Ted Lieu will chair the Democratic Caucus.

Now we'll have to wait to see whether the race for the Senate Majority Leader nomination ends in similarly anticlimactic fashion. In the upper chamber, New York's Chuck Schumer is squaring off against Maryland's Chris Van Hollen. According to a New York Times tracker of that contest, 16 Democrats have publicly said they'll vote for Schumer. Five have endorsed Van Hollen, and another five have called for "change." The remaining 29 have yet to voice their feelings. It will take 28 votes to win.