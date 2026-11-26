Russian Ballistic Missile Attack On Ukrainian Capital Hits Shopping Center, Many Wounded

There's been another largescale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, following President Putin earlier in the week vowing that severe retaliation for Ukraine's long-range drone strikes on refineries was "inevitable".

The Ukrainian capital has continued to get the brunt of missile and drone attacks, and in this latest instance a shopping center was reportedly hit, wounding at least seven people.

The Kyiv City Military Administration cited that of these seven victims several were hospitalized, and with two in serious condition.

In addition to the attack on the shopping center, the city's mayor said an industrial building and a non-residential building in the city's Desnyanskyi district were hit.

The attack unfolded shortly before midnight, with Ukrainian media describing of total numbers overnight:

Russia launched an unspecified number of ballistic missiles, as well as 113 drones, 76 of them jet-powered, at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported. As of 8 a.m. local time, air defenses shot down or suppressed 87 drones, 52 of them jet-powered, the Air Force said.

In all, authorities say that Russia targeted at least 20 locations, with drone debris falling over half-a-dozen others.

But there was also a deadly assault on Russian-controlled Zaporizhia in southeast Ukraine. A Russian-installed official there said that five people were killed and three more wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack.

"Following an enemy drone attack on a parking lot, five people were killed and three others wounded in the locality of Vesioloye," Governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Ukrainians are meanwhile bracing for ramped-up Russian aerial operations going into winter. Reuters this week wrote that "Preparations for potential Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian utility infrastructure this winter, particularly in regions near the border, are a top priority for ​the government, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday."

"Russia ‌has been striking Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure since the start of the war, causing major disruptions, especially in large cities," the report added. These attacks have regularly sent residents in Ukrainian towns and cities scrambling for emergency shelter, oftentimes in underground metro stations.