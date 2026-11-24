White House Debating Another Assassination Campaign Inside Iran

Here we go again... Officials in the Trump administration are mulling a new round of targeted assassinations of Iran's leaders amid the stalemated conflict, and as the IRGC continues attacking international vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on a daily basis, and has also lately targeted Bahrain.

According to NBC News citing anonymous sources, some in the White House believe this could hasten an end to the war, and induce Tehran to significantly compromise. However, the same report underscores that a serious divide about strategy remains, with other officials warning that an assassination campaign would just escalate the conflict further, as it barrels toward becoming another US 'forever war' in the region.

Sources told NBC that this assassination option has has always been on the table, but has "been under renewed discussion in recent weeks" as President Trump considers what comes next in the protracted conflict. He's lately been saying he could renew the bombing campaign after the new year if talks fail to produce fruit.

Of course, the whole thing opened with the targeted killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after which his son Mojtaba was named the new Supreme Leader. He is considered 'less moderate'.

When it comes to the well over eight-month long Iran conflict, we've already witnessed the Trump administration repeat failed strategies. According to some of President Trump's own prior explanations, he launched the war under the assumption that if the Ayatollah and top leaders were assassinated, then there would be quick regime collapse amid a popular revolt and takeover of government institutions.

He and supporters of the war envisioned that it would be a quick Venezuela-style op, which removed longtime strongman Nicolás Maduro. That proved a fantasy.

Not only did this scenario not play out, but the White House was reportedly 'surprised' at the stregnth of Iran's retaliation on Gulf states and US regional bases. The Pentagon itself has admitted that "hundreds" of US buildings, assets, and military sites in the Middle East were hit, despite that several dozens of Iranian leaders and high military officials were killed in the opening US-Israeli salvo of Operation Epic Fury.

As things escalated, the Iranians took a more 'hardline' - both in in terms of military strategy and on the question of political negotiaitons to end the war. All of this was very predictable.

We also might point out that any serious analyst would have assessed this before the strikes had even started, and indeed there's some evidence that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tried to warn just this before Trump ordered the operation.

As one pundit has pointed out: "Endurance regimes do not need clean victory to change the game. They only need to survive the shock while making the old equilibrium too costly for their adversaries to restore." So 'winning' for Iran looks much different, compared to US objectives.

"Remove hardliners"?.... or just produce more:

US weighs NEW WAVE of ASSASSINATION STRIKES against IRAN — NBC



GOAL: ‘REMOVE HARDLINERS’ from Iranian Government



Officials believe KILLINGS could pave way for WASHINGTON to END WAR pic.twitter.com/pbvbXl0bxD — RT (@RT_com) November 24, 2026

Journalist Jeremy Scahill, who starting over two decades ago covered the lead-up to the Iraq war from on the ground in Baghdad, has underscored that "In asymmetric warfare, the less powerful side does not need to militarily defeat an adversary, but rather force it to a point where it determines the costs of continuing the war is too high."

While it is certainly true that the Iranians are suffering greatly under wartime conditions and sanctions, Tehran has vowed to be undrelenting and to retaliate even harder in the event Trump escalates again.