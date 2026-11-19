"Little Or No Warning": US Embassies Across Europe Issue Holiday Terror Alert

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

U.S. embassies in Madrid; Berlin; Pristina, Kosovo; and Tallinn, Estonia, have posted matching security alerts urging Americans across Europe to stay alert as holiday crowds build.

The notices, dated Nov. 16, list the location as Europewide.

"As the holiday season approaches, U.S. citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the alert said. "Large gatherings and public events may present a target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals."

The notice names no specific plot, city, or date, but said, "Terrorists - including lone actors - may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls, place of worship, and other public areas."

Travel Disruptions and Precautions

The notice also flag possible travel problems.

"Disruptions to travel and daily life remain possible across Europe during the holiday season," it said.

Strikes and demonstrations have occurred with greater frequency in recent months, the notice added, and hoax bomb threats in November targeted civil aviation in numerous European countries, disrupting flights.

Embassy officials urged Americans to remain alert, avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity, keep a low profile, and secure valuables in public. They also advised travelers to contact airlines about disruptions to their plans. The embassies encourage U.S. citizens abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for security updates.

The Madrid embassy's post on X used slightly different wording, saying citizens "should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds."

⚠️Security Alert - Europe, November 16: As the holiday season approaches, U.S. citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness. Large gatherings and public events may present a target of opportunity for... pic.twitter.com/FQaAeLwDjl — U.S. Embassy Madrid 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@USembassyMadrid) November 16, 2026

The alert does not change country-level advisories. Germany remains at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because of terrorism, according to the Berlin embassy. Kosovo carries the same level because of unrest and terrorism.

Seasonal notices such as these are routine. The U.S. Embassy in Brussels issued a holiday alert on Dec. 11, 2025, titled "Increased Security Risk and Embassy Closures Over Holiday Season in December."

It said, "Large gatherings may present a target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals."

Magdeburg Verdict and Past Alerts

Holiday-season concern has recent roots. A German court on June 26 sentenced a Saudi doctor to life in prison over a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg that left six people dead. He rammed a rented BMW into crowds days before Christmas in 2024. A 9-year-old was among those killed.

The Magdeburg attack came eight years after an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 13 people. The Berlin attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

Weeks before the Berlin attack, in November 2016, the State Department told Americans in Europe to be aware of a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks" during the holidays. The advisory said "credible information" indicated that Islamic State and al-Qaida militants continued to plan attacks in Europe around the holiday season.