McCullough To Rogan: Fauci's Emails Show "They All Knew" COVID Came From A Lab

Cardiologist Peter McCullough, told Joe Rogan that Anthony Fauci's own emails and texts show the scientists behind the foundational "natural origin" paper knew COVID came out of a lab, calling the paper a "cover-up manuscript." The former Baylor Medical bigwig (and current Wellness Company chief scientific officer), dropped in on Rogan for the first time in about give years - where he also said that a Texas hospital gave monoclonal antibodies to a pastor's wife, admitted the pastor, withheld the drugs, and watched him die.

McCullough walked through the origin story - which many of you already know. Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, he said, brokered the coronavirus research in Wuhan that Fauci's NIAID funded. Then, when the World Health Organization went to investigate, it turned down the independent American scientists former Trump task force member Brett Giroir offered to send. "We'll take Peter Daszak," he said the WHO told Giroir. Daszak went to Wuhan, McCullough said, looked around and declared the virus "didn't come from the lab." "This all happened under the watch of people," he said.

Then came the paper. "Do you know that there were 12 papers written? It looks like Fauci commissioned the first one with Jeremy Farrar, who was at the Wellcome Trust at the time, and with Peter Daszak," McCullough said. He was describing the Nature Medicine paper by Kristian Andersen and four co-authors, which concluded that laboratory manipulation of a related coronavirus was improbable. "In Fauci's emails and texts, they all knew it came out of the lab. That was a cover-up manuscript," he said, adding that "there were 12 more manuscripts published to this day that haven't been retracted that say, well, it came out of the lab."

According to internal Slack messages between the paper's authors revealed by Sen. Rand Paul, Andersen privately putting the odds of a lab origin at about 30%, and Eddie Holmes first at 20% and later 10%, against a published paper that was far more confident.

The Pastor And The ER

An hour into the conversation, Rogan asked why monoclonal antibodies were so hard to get. McCullough - who said he used them "hundreds of times" - was reminded of a case "just south of Dallas": a pastor and his wife, both sick with COVID. "They give her monoclonal antibodies and say, you know, you're well enough. You go home, take care of your five kids. They look at him. He's a little heavier guy. They said, oh, you're too sick. We're admitting you. They don't give him monoclonal antibodies and he dies," McCullough said. "It can't be any more clear."

Rogan asked what the reasoning could be. McCullough's answer: "That wasn't the way it was tested in clinical trials. It was only tested in outpatients." That matches the FDA's FDA authorization, which covered mild-to-moderate COVID in people who were not hospitalized, and the agency said a benefit had not been shown in hospitalized patients and warned the drug might be associated with worse outcomes in those needing high-flow oxygen or ventilation.

McCullough called that "clinical judgment" and said he would have given everyone the drugs. "When my patients were anywhere close to the ER, I made sure that they got these monoclonal antibodies. I held them up in the ER. I said, listen, you're not going into the hospital until you get monoclonal antibodies." Denying them, he said, "tells you something about what this pandemic was really about."

Rogan offered his own theory: "What I had heard was they wanted to limit the use of monoclonal antibodies because they felt that it contributed to vaccine hesitancy."