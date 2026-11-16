Trump Says Kim Jong Un "May Come" To China: "That's Up To President Xi"

Authored by Timothy Frudd via The Epoch Times,

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 16 that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, this week.

The president told reporters that his "big trip" to Asia this week will start with an economic meeting in the Philippines before his administration meets with world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

Trump confirmed previous reports that he will be meeting with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to China.

"We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, so that'll be good," Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We're making a big trip. We're going to the Philippines for meetings on economics, then we go to China, where I'll meet with President Xi, President Putin - and I may meet with Kim Jong Un, also. pic.twitter.com/McCVbciNpR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

"We might have Kim Jong Un. He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi."

In August, Trump said that he planned to meet with Kim later this year. At the time, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, claimed that she was not aware of recent communication between the two.

However, while she did not confirm a meeting between the two leaders, she said Trump and Kim Jong Un had an "excellent" relationship.

Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to reduce Ulchi Freedom Shield, the U.S. military's joint exercise with South Korea, in August, suggesting that it sent "a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile" toward North Korea.

The president met with Kim Jong Un three times in 2018 and 2019 during his first administration. However, negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program fell apart in 2019 because of disagreements between the two countries over U.S.-led economic sanctions and Pyongyang's denuclearization efforts.

Trump is the only sitting U.S. president to have met with Kim Jong Un. He is also the only sitting U.S. president to have entered North Korea, after stepping across the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in June 2019.

Trump is scheduled to hold a special summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Philippines on Nov. 17 and is expected to meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit to the Philippines. Trump's meeting with Xi and Putin is expected to take place on Nov. 19.

The meeting will take place at Xi's official residence in China, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Asked what he wants to accomplish in the upcoming meeting with Putin and Xi, Trump told reporters: "We're going to talk about denuclearization. Tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes, right? Especially since you do have other countries."

Trump said that the meeting with Putin and Xi will include a discussion on the Iran war. He reiterated his position that the United States has Iran "in very good shape" after eight months of war.

The president also said he plans to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war during the meeting with Putin and Xi.

The president's comments came after officials said on Nov. 13 that Trump was planning to discuss the U.S. military conflict with Iran while steering away from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"The significance and symbolism of this meeting cannot be overstated," Ushakov said.

"It is the first such meeting of its kind.

"It has been agreed that it should be structured in the spirit of the mutual understanding and alliance between our three countries during the Second World War, with an emphasis on our countries' cooperation in the establishment of the United Nations."

The Kremlin aide added that the three countries were prepared to have a "fruitful and substantive" meeting that could have a "significant impact" on global affairs.

The meeting among Trump, Xi, and Putin comes after the United States led trilateral peace talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

After the trilateral discussions, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said the peace talks were substantive and tough and announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a large prisoner exchange.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that there would be additional multilateral meetings following last week's negotiations.