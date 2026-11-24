Dick's Surges Most In Years As Foot Locker Returns To Growth, Fueling Outlook Upgrade

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods soared in premarket trading, putting the stock on track for its biggest jump in more than six years, after the retailer raised its full-year outlook as newly acquired Foot Locker returned to growth.

Comparable sales at the DICK'S business rose 2.6% in the third quarter, supported by what management described as a "very strong back-to-school season." Foot Locker returned to growth, posting a .5% increase in comparable sales.

"Our third quarter performance was driven by another strong quarter in the DICK'S Business, which continues to benefit from the breadth and flexibility of our portfolio. We're gaining market share, and we're very confident in our competitive position," Executive Chairman Ed Stack said in a statement.

Stack noted, "We also made progress at Foot Locker and delivered a slightly positive comp, despite a continued challenging athletic footwear marketplace. The US Foot Locker banner was a particular bright spot, with comps up over 4%."

Earnings improvement comes with one caveat. GAAP earnings rose to $1.87 a share from 86 cents, but adjusted earnings fell to $1.94 from $2.07 in the game quarter one year ago

Meanwhile, DICK'S went on a stock repurchasing spree in the quarter, buying as much as 6.7 million shares, equivalent to about $903 million.

The sporting goods retailer upgraded its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $11.45 to $12.30 a share, up from the previous $11 to $12 range. It also lifted the low end of its comparable-sales outlook and increased operating income expectations for the DICK'S business, while leaving Foot Locker's sales and profitability expectations unchanged.

The results mark a noticeable improvement from August, when dismal earnings surrounding its newly acquired Foot Locker business prompted DICK'S to slash its sales forecast, sparking a record intraday plunge in the stock.

At the time, Stack warned of challenges in the legacy sneaker market, saying, "We're going to go through some pain."

Shares are up 18% in premarket trading, putting them on track for their largest gain since April 6, 2020, if gains hold during the cash session.

DICK'S Short Data

Wall Street analysts tracked by Bloomberg are mixed on the stock's outlook, with a 12-month price target of around $160.

Before this morning's premarket rally, DICK'S shares were down 32.5% year to date, with 18% of the float sold short.