New Trump Peace Plan Outline For Ukraine Emerges

Ukrainian media is widely reporting that a key aspect of the US peace proposal heading into agreed-to trilateral talks, likely to come sometime in November, is that Ukraine would permanently abandon its bid to join the NATO alliance and in exchange it would be offered European Union membership.

Additionally, a demilitarized zone in the Donbass is envisioned, along with a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe and via Nord Stream. The alleged new details in the plan, which haven't been officially confirmed by the Trump administration, were first outlined in The Economist.

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Further, other economic incentives are said to include commercial agreements between Moscow and American companies, sanctions relief, and of course fully restored political ties with Washington.

The full list of alleged details in the plan is being reported by Ukrainian media citing Ukrainian officials in The Economist. The new Trump peace plan includes:

Demilitarized zone in Donbas

Ukraine abandons NATO

Investment package & EU membership for Ukraine

Russian business deals with US companies, lifting sanctions & normalization of political relations

Resumptions of Russian gas supplies to Europe & Nord Stream

Details have yet to be handed from Washington to the Ukrainian side, but reportedly only a draft outline has been circulating, coming at a time Zelensky is under immense pressure and criticism from the Trump White House.

According to Kyiv Post, in reference to The Economist, "One Ukrainian official told the magazine that Kyiv fears US representatives could pursue lucrative deals with Moscow before the war ends, allowing Russia to gain economic and diplomatic benefits while fighting continues."

President Zelensky has meanwhile vented his frustration in a fresh interview, saying:

"The way Trump talks about me, he needs to adopt that kind of rhetoric about Putin. Maybe they have a special relationship. Maybe something else. I can't tell you."

As for the above peace plan outline, the resumption of Russian gas flows would require Europe to be on board in a big way, which could be a tall order at this point, given the European powers have of late been angry at Trump's 'turn' against Zelensky.

Both the Ukrainians and Europeans remain worried that Washington could move toward deals which improve Washington-Moscow bilateral relations before reliable security guarantees have been agreed to that are essential for Ukraine.

The US new peace plan to end the war in Ukraine has been revealed: -A demilitarised zone will be created along the current frontline or when the fighting for the Donbas has concluded. -Trilateral negotiations will start between Ukraine, Russia and the US to end the war. -Ukraine will drop NATO bid and in return will be given investments and EU integration. -Many sanctions will be lifted on Russia and US investment will take place, as well as the west and Europe normalising relations with Russia. -Potential restart of Nord Steam gas pipeline into Europe supplying energy. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) October 23, 2026

As for Kremlin concerns, President Putin has long insisted that his 'special military operation' will continue until Russia's goals are complete, with or without a peace settlement. This insistence has featured that the annexed territories be politically recognized as Russia's on a permanent basis. However, Russia may see in this 'demilitarized' Donbass clause a way forward towards future political recognition.