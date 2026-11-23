“Time to start flipping tables” was a bumper sticker seen just two days before the mid-term elections.

Nationally, Tuesday, 3 November, was a fine example of politically flipping tables. The voters seem very much to have fired the GOP. Not necessarily embracing the Democrats, but then, despite third parties’ stumbling efforts, what alternative did they have? 25 seats in the House of Representatives lost by the GOP, and a six senator majority?

Though we suspect more potential for gridlock than Democrat rule. Assuming that The Donald has any guts and any clear philosophy, he can veto the worst that the Democratic Congress can push. (Except, of course, for impeachment. But if the Congress replaces Trump with Vance, they may be jumping from the pan into the fire. At least until the Deep State politicians impeach and get rid of Vance, leaving who as president?)

But back to South Dakota and flipping tables. South Dakota remained fervently red. The challenger to Mike Rounds, former governor and 1st term Senator, lost 60-40. The “independent” challenger (a Democrat for decades) tried to present himself as a moderate, even libertarian. And failed.

In a State where it is actually not a mid-term. The States’s governor, elevated from Lieutenant Governor by resignation of his now disgraced predecessor. (Who left to take a presidential appointment.) He is a West River rancher and businessman who trounced his Democratic opponent by a higher margin: 64-36. This is a State where the congressional delegation has already started to be replaced: an incumbent tried to get the nomination for governor, losing to that incumbent! To fill the empty seat, South Dakotans chose the GOP by that same 64-36. At the State House, the GOP has 32 of 35 Senators and 65 of 70 Representatives. While some incumbent GOP types lost in the primaries, no tables were flipped.

Clearly, South Dakota bucked the national trend. That is no surprise: the South Dakota Democratic Party and candidates continue to be a subsidiary of the Farm-Labor Party of Minnesota, which still considers the Dakotas to be their rightful colonies. The worst thing to be said for South Dakota in the 2026 election was the severe negative impact of Senator John Thune on national politics.

The biggest problem is that the Northern Plains States are even more isolated than before: politically, socially, and economically. The Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska have long been called the Old West States, and remain generally both more conservative and even more libertarian (minarchist) than the rest of the States.

So if that was the the result, this apparently does not bother those who seek to create a newer American order.

But we here at TPOL suspect it is not political matters towards which the bumper sticker is directed. Organized religion is even more targeted both by what Jesus of Nazareth did, and perhaps what the Newer Order advocates want.

The “separation of church and state” is really a new idea, dating back only about two and a half centuries, and before that, a concept only in existence for about, again, 250 or so years: between the last Pentecost (circa 33 AD) until the takeover of the so-called christian church by Constantine about AD 325. And then, as now, limited to just a few regions.

Today, more than ever, we see religion coopted by government, or vice versa. Beyond the Islamist nations, and the “nominal” state churches of much of Europe, we find many other examples of where hidden alliances between religious hierarchies and various factions in secular government exist. Even when it seems to contravene laws, constitutions, and just plain common sense.

An example is the current Pontiff. The former American who is now His Holiness the Bishop of Rome, sovereign ruler of a separate, recognized nation, is still able to vote in federal, State, and local elections in his former home in Illinois. Oddly, he was not required to give up his Illinois (American) citizenship. We are told by experts that his “job” overseas does not deny him his rights as an American. So apparently, if someone is an American-born immigrant to, say, Russia, and elected to the office of President of the Russian Federation, he can continue to vote “back home” in Chicago? Well, I guess if Chicago lets the people with bodies in the cemetery vote, who could complain?

FYI. The origination of the meme “flipping tables” to go with the picture:

Jesus overturning tables in the Temple (John 2:15).

This act is interpreted not as reckless violence, but as righteous anger against religious corruption, exploitation of the poor, and the transformation of a sacred “house of prayer” into a marketplace.

Mmm. Think about that as you visit a typical mega-community church’s building and see their coffee shop, the tables filled with books for sale, and more…

Flipping tables shouldn’t be limited to political situations.