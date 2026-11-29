NASA Opens Moon Reactor Bidding As Guggenheim Sees Upside In BWXT

NASA is officially shopping for a reactor to put on the Moon.

On Monday, the space agency asked industry to design and test Lunar Reactor-1 (LR-1), a 20-kilowatt reactor, for its planned Moon Base. NASA wants a launch-ready unit by 2030 that can run on the lunar surface for at least five years.

"Space nuclear systems will provide continuous power to NASA assets in any environment without dependency on sunlight," said LR-1 program manager Brian Giblin.

LR-1 has to run on high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel and ride out at least 14.75 days of darkness at the lunar south pole. The first phase pays for a preliminary design and an electrically heated, non-nuclear test unit, with 18 months to finish the hardware testing.

The requested specs are a bit of a step down from the previous lunar reactor contract we covered last year. NASA's 2022 lunar reactor contracts called for 40 kilowatts lasting 10 years, and then-acting NASA chief Sean Duffy demanded 100 kilowatts in August 2025.

Lockheed Martin, for one, argued in February that starting that big "would increase program risk."

The usual suspects

NASA expects winners "to leverage and advance prior NASA Fission Surface Power projects and studies." As we noted in January, those 2022 contracts went to three teams: Lockheed Martin with BWXT, Westinghouse with Aerojet Rocketdyne, and a joint venture of Intuitive Machines and X-energy.

Then there's newer microreactor market participants, such as Antares Nuclear. We covered Antares in October when they won $161 million to demonstrate a space reactor for the Pentagon. Its R1-S targets 35-plus kilowatts with the same kind of closed Brayton system NASA wants, and its Mark-0 went critical in June on fuel made by BWXT.

SR-1 Freedom: nuclear to start, solar to cruise

A day later, NASA said it had locked in key pieces of Space Reactor-1 Freedom, the nuclear electric propulsion spacecraft it plans to launch to Mars in late 2028 with SkyFall, a capsule carrying three helicopters.

An October design review shortened the distance between the reactor and the spacecraft body to save weight, and better shielding makes it possible. Still undecided though is how much power the reactor will make and how long it will run.

The reactor starts once SR-1 leaves Earth orbit, runs for a while and shuts down. Solar arrays carry it to Mars, and the reactor restarts after SkyFall is delivered.

So the first fission-powered spacecraft to leave Earth orbit will spend most of the trip to Mars on solar power.

Intuitive Machines is turning the propulsion module from NASA's suspended Gateway station into the spacecraft body, and NASA gave Johns Hopkins APL $39.3 million for its heat rejection system.

Guggenheim's case for BWXT

One ticker that keeps coming up in the nuclear space story is BWXT.

Back in April, we wrote that it was "likely to be involved to some extent," and in October it signed a multi-year deal to supply Antares with TRISO fuel.

Guggenheim's Michael Ciarmoli rates the stock a Buy with a $192 target, about 65% above Friday's close of just over $116. Shares are down about 50% from their 52-week high. (pro subs can read the full report here)

Ciarmoli’s case doesn't need the Moon. Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.26 beat the $1.18 estimate despite a revenue miss, and free cash flow jumped 59%.

Management expects the first new U.S. reactor orders as soon as year-end, with TVA's ten-reactor opportunity among the closest. BWXT's 2030 targets assume only "modest success" on new builds, so "a slip of a quarter or two shouldn't pressure the long-term targets."

Its BANR microreactor has "moved from concept to customer wins," including the Army's Janus program, and Europe, led by Poland, is upside not in the 2027 outlook.

Ciarmoli's 23x multiple on 2028 EBITDA sits well above BWXT's 19x historical average and the 13.7x peer average, which he justifies with BWXT's "monopolistic position in the government nuclear market." It's the Navy's only reactor supplier.

Also not taken into account for the company's future potential is the resurrection of their mPower reactor design, which we covered back in May. Soon after we highlighted the previously shelved design, reactor development companies Core Power and Applied Atomics both launched feasibility studies to deploy the reactor on land and at sea.

The company synonymous with the term "government nuclear" could be like betting on the race instead of having to pick the horse.