Two Tankers On Fire Off Oman As IRGC Boasts Of Naval Mine Warfare

On Tuesday the UK Maritime Operations Centre has reported a new incident around 121 nautical miles east of the Omani coast.

The UKMTO announced the vessel was "subject to interaction as part of ongoing military activity in the region" at around 10am GMT. Regional reports say two tankers are on fire. But Tehran is boasting of a fresh sea mine attack, amid daily ramped-up assaults on international shipping as it tries to hold on to leverage over the United States and global oil transit.

Illustrative file image, via Free Malaysia Today

The Iranian side filled in more information, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) describing that "Two violating oil tankers were set ablaze and halted due to the explosion of mines planted by the brave sailors of the IRGC Navy at an illegal crossing point in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz," according to a statement published on their official Sepah News website.

This past weekend Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that his country's offer to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days is still on the table.

Mediation efforts said that "Qatar and Pakistan presented a 'compromise proposal' that meets the demands of both the American and Iranian sides", Al Araby Al Jadeed reports citing sources.

Those conditions were first presented in mid-September. "Our situation is clear and based on ⁠the seven-days proposal presented to the US. They shared comments which we are reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table and if there is any honesty on the US part, which there isn't, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious," Araqchi stated Sunday.

For anyone who has lost track, these are the seven conditions Tehran presented in September:

lift the maritime blockade; restore Iran's frozen assets; lift sanctions on Iranian oil exports; halt all US actions "under the pretext of threats and military operations"; end the war on Iran and its regional allies; withdraw US forces from areas around Iran's borders; pay compensation for war damage and commit not to interfere with Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

According to more of the latest from Bloomberg Tuesday morning:

Brent oil fluctuated near a five-month high as traders weighed the risk of further Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz against robust crude flows from the Persian Gulf. The global benchmark was just below US$110 a barrel, near the highest since May, while the most-active West Texas Intermediate contract was close to US$99. Iran has “no choice” but to assert control over Hormuz to safeguard the country’s security, First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Oct 19, according to a report from state-run news agency IRNA.

Meanwhile, other Tehran officials have continued to warn that if active fighting resumes, Iran's military still has a lot of cards to play.

At the start of this week IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi has threatened to target undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that "all of the world's internet and commercial data depend on them," according to Al Jazeera.

🚨🇮🇷🇴🇲 A tanker had an encounter with military forces off the coast of Oman yesterday... The vessel was subject to interaction as part of ongoing military activity in the region. Authorities are aware and investigations continue. Ships have been advised to stay alert to the evolving security situation, as always. Source: UKMTO / Writer: Samuel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 20, 2026

He added: “We just want them to know that new targets and new weapons will be unveiled.”

Mohebi has also claimed that the US lacks the "technical and military”" capability to launch a new operation, which President Trump has lately threatened, likely to resume after the November midterm elections. So far the US military has remained surprisingly quiet amid daily Iranian assaults on international shipping.

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