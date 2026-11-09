"Pettiness Is A Thing": Top Democrat Says His Gayness Will Fuel Vicious Trump Investigations

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who takes over the House Oversight Committee when the new Congress convenes in January, told a crowd that Trump officials are still Democrat targets after leaving office, saying "maybe it's because I'm gay" but "pettiness is a thing." He spoke at Crooked Con, the Crooked Media event in Washington that also featured Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

"Just because you're Kimberly Guilfoyle, or you're Kristi Noem, or you're Pam Bondi, and you're no longer in office, that doesn't mean that we're still not interested in accountability for all of your crimes and grift," Garcia said. "We're not going to forget. Like, we can't forget about these folks that are causing harm, like, you know, I think it's like, maybe it's because I'm gay, but like, you know, like pettiness is a thing." The crowd cheered and applauded.

"Maybe it's because I'm gay, but pettiness is a thing. We're not going to forget these crimes." - Rep. Robert Garcia on prosecuting Trump's administration pic.twitter.com/HhitypiGz4 — Crooked Media (@CrookedMedia) November 7, 2026

"Like, I am mad, you know," Garcia continued. "This is a moment in history where all the young people, in our families, in our classrooms, they have to know that what's happening now is wrong. To just move on does a disservice to the future of our country." He named no specific crimes. Trump fired Noem in March and Bondi in April.

The remarks came days after Democrats won control of Congress in Tuesday's midterms. On election night, Garcia issued a statement about "The Trump Crime Family" and told Republicans to "lawyer up." Attorney General Todd Blanche then declined to rule out prosecuting Democrats who investigate administration officials: asked on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday whether lawmakers could face charges, he said "yes, there could be," and added, "I would be very worried if I was a member on that committee," as we reported.

Blanche said Congress has constitutional oversight authority but that recent Democratic statements went beyond it. "That is not oversight. I welcome oversight," he said. He cited no criminal statute and did not say any investigation had begun. He also said the Justice Department would provide legal defense to officials facing congressional scrutiny, including incoming White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Trump had made the same charge the day before. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, he wrote: "The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so." He called it "extortion at the highest level," said Democrats were "threatening our Donors" with imprisonment, and accused Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) of saying she would "go after all young people that believe in Republican Values." He closed by writing that "I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!"

Garcia answered the threats of prosecution directly: "They can come after us however they want. We're not going to be intimidated." The Oversight Committee's plans take in alleged wrongdoing by the administration, the president's family and corporate allies.