“F**k You And Your Sh**ty Values”: Adam Corolla Unloads On SF Mayor

Adam Carolla went after San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie in response to a CNN interview last week - telling the mayor: "F**K YOU AND YOUR F**KING SH*TTY VALUES!"

Mayor Daniel Lurie (left) speaks to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott while walking through the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco, on Jan. 8, 2025. | Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

Lurie told CNN's Dana Bash that San Francisco "lost its way" and was "entrapped in our progressive values," according to the Fox News report carried by WFMD. He pointed to 810 overdose deaths in San Francisco three years ago and about 30,000 car break-ins, which he said have since dropped 90%. The moderate Democrat, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune who beat incumbent London Breed in 2024, said he still backs progressive causes such as caring for immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community, but not tolerating drug use on the street or theft from small businesses: "There's nothing progressive about that."

Adam Carolla DETONATES after San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie admits the city "lost its way" on progressive values.



"F**K YOU AND YOUR F**KING SH*TTY VALUES."



He said what millions are thinking. The f-bombs are completely appropriate here.



CAROLLA: "Your ideas SUCK. Your... pic.twitter.com/hXFkX40xBm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 16, 2026

In the clip, Carolla says: "Your ideas SUCK. Your progressive ideas SUCK. They ruin cities." He adds: "A whole bunch of people OD'd because of your sh*tty f**king values."

Modernity's write-up relays his boat analogy: one progressive captain lets the water in, the next pumps half of it out, and the city is told to be grateful because the boat is sinking more slowly. He names other cities he says went the same way: "San Diego's turned to sh*t. Austin's turned to sh*t. LA's turned to sh*t."

His alternative is a mayor who treats the job as an administrator's. "You're running a f**king city. You have a budget. That's it. Crime, statistics, school, education, traffic. I don't give a f**k about your values," he says, and ends with: "MY VALUES ARE GET THE F**K UP AND GO TO WORK AND SHUT UP."

Lurie's remarks drew support across party lines. Fox News Digital quoted Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff saying "Lurie is right," and the Fox report noted that President Trump said at a March cabinet meeting, "I know they have a mayor who's trying very hard."