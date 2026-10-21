French Bond Yields Explode To 24-Year High As Unrest And Fiscal Crisis Collide

France's accelerating death spiral, amid social unrest by far-left groups, political gridlock, and deteriorating public finances as the welfare state teeters on the brink of implosion, comes just six months before a presidential election that has only given polling tailwinds to right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

A Financial Times opinion piece earlier today asked, "Is France spinning out of control?"

It's not even a question, but a stated reality, that Macron and his globalist buddies are ending the presidential term under a number of crises that seem to be hitting all at once.

On Monday, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that police lost control in some metro areas during the weekend's far-left uprisings, in which rioters looted mom-and-pop and luxury stores, burned down buildings and clashed with police. President Emmanuel Macron rejected his offer to resign.

🇫🇷 Rioters, deeply concerned about France’s education system, continue looting shops across the country https://t.co/jYMfTteudS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2026

Social unrest is only one part of the crisis. The other is fiscal, as French 10-year government bond yields jumped to 5% earlier this morning, the highest level since 2002.

The bond market sees social unrest, an approaching credit-rating review later this week, and a deficit crisis as severe problems that may have paralyzed the Macron government.

By the end of the week, Moody's is scheduled to review France's Aa3 rating, with a negative outlook already in place as the government struggles to pass its 2027 budget.

The 10-year yield spread between French and German government bonds has also risen to levels not seen since the Eurozone debt crisis. That spread neared 160 basis points earlier this morning.

If the current unrest and fiscal troubles persist, alongside mounting questions about how to fund the welfare state in a high-rate environment, this could easily scare more investors away. That seems to be the outcome at the moment without necessary fiscal reforms.

Deutsche Bank senior economist Yacine Rouimi wrote in a note that France ranks as the most vulnerable economy among 18 euro-area countries because of sovereign debt crisis risks.

Rouimi's gauge of EU countries at risk of economic turmoil covers public finances, external balances, private debt, banking resilience and the labor market.

Ireland, Greece and Portugal have seen some of the biggest improvements since 2010. But France, Belgium and Finland have fallen in the wrong direction, only suggesting how France could become the epicenter if a Eurozone crisis 2.0 were to emerge.

Separately, Citigroup strategist Jamie Searle warned that "OAT-Bunds broke yesterday" and that the country-specific risk premium was in "uncharted territory."

Searle said last weekend's social unrest has further complicated France's budget negotiations.

Foreign investors in French government debt appear to be exiting...

"Decades of uncontrolled public spending (France has not had a balanced budget since 1974) and years of 'whatever it takes' after the pandemic have pushed the public deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP this year. The national debt has reached 119 percent, its highest level since 1946, and keeps ballooning," Le Monde editorial director and FT columnist Sylvie Kauffmann wrote in the opinion piece.

What should become more noticeable by now is that the unrest was likely spurred by far-left groups (as per Fox News' report) over the inevitable fate of the bloated welfare system. As Le Pen's shadow budget showed just weeks ago, France will have to make sizeable cuts and reduce government handouts to avoid a sovereign debt crisis that could unleash Eurozone crisis 2.0. In other words, a period of austerity would likely be needed, and this will certainly enrage the left even more.